Blackpink's Jisoo announces Manila fan meet date, venue, ticket prices

MANILA, Philippines — Korean singer Jisoo of the girl group Blackpink has announced the details for her Manila fan meet this March.

Manila is the first stop of Jisoo's first solo fan meet tour in Asia titled "Lights, Love, Action!" It will also be heading to Bangkok, Tokyo, Macau, Taipei, Hong Kong, and Hanoi.

Jisoo will return to the Philippines on March 14 for her fan meet at the Araneta Coliseum.

Ticket prices are as follows:

General Admission - P3,500

Upper Box B - P5,500

Upper Box A - P7,000

Lower Box B - P9,000

Lower Box A - P10,500

VIP 2 - P12,000

VIP 1 - P13,000

All ticket holders will receive photo post cards and an eco bag, while VIP ticket holders will give Jisoo a "send off" after the fan meet.

Select ticket holders will also get a chance at exclusive fan benefits:

Polaroid photo prints 5 from General Admission, both Upper Boxes, and Lower Box B each 10 from Lower Box A 25 from VIP 2 45 from VIP 1

Signed merchandise 1 from General Admission, both Upper Boxes, and both Lower Boxes each 10 from VIP 2 15 from VIP 1

Signed posters 5 from General Admission and both Upper Boxes each 10 from both Lower Boxes each 70 from VIP 2 95 from VIP 1

Warm-up with Jisoo 40 from Lower Box A 70 from VIP 2 90 from VIP 1



The "Warm-up with Jisoo" is a special session that includes a mini talk and break time with Jisoo before the fan meet proper.

All fan meet benefit winners will be announced the day before the event. Winners must present their tickets and valid identification to claim their benefits at a designated booth in the Big Dome on the day itself.

Promoters are reminding fans that benefits are final and non-transferrable.

Ticket selling begins with a presale for UnionBank Credit and Debit cardholders on March 3 from at 10 a.m., followed by a general sale the following day, March 4, at 10 a.m. via the TicketNet website, Box office, and outlets.

Jisoo released her debut solo mini-album "Amortage" last Valentine's Day and signed a global record deal with Warner Records. She currently stars in the Prime Video zombie show "Newtopia."

The artist and the rest of Blackpink performed in the country last March 2023, and several months later, Jisoo debuted as a soloist with the song "Flower."

