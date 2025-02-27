^

Entertainment

Sandro Muhlach case: Court junks motion to quash filed by 2 accused

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
February 27, 2025 | 11:10am
Sandro Muhlach case: Court junks motion to quash filed by 2 accused
Sandro Muhlach
Sandro Muhlach via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — The Motion to Quash filed by the accused, Jojo Nones and Richard Cruz, was denied by a Pasay court, in light of the sexual assault case filed by actor Sandro Muhlach.

The legal counsel of the two accused, Atty. Maggie Abraham-Garduque, told GMA News that the two pleaded not guilty during the arraignment. 

“The Motion to Quash was denied so the trial proceeded,” she said. 

“So ngayon po is arraignment and pre-trial. 'Yung arraignment po, binasa doon sa dalawang akusado 'yung information o akusa sa kanila. At nag-plead po ng not guilty ang dalawang akusado,” she added.

The lawyer said that the accused will prove to the court that they are not guilty. 

“As usual, hindi okay sa kanila itong case na ito but they are still fighting for this case because they still will prove their innocence with respect to the case that's been filed against them,” she said.

Sandro, meanwhile, said he's happy with the decision of the Pasay court. 

“Of course po masaya kasi ito po 'yung pinag-pray ko ever since, 'yung matuloy 'yung rape through sexual assault [case]. And dineny na nga po ni Judge 'yung Motion to Quash nila kasi ginagawa na nila lahat ng delaying tactics e,” he said.

“Kahit anong paninira, pambabaliktad 'yung ginagawa nila sa akin, ipaglalaban ko ito hanggang huli kahit nag-plead sila ng not guilty. Sino ba naman kasing kriminal ang aamin pagdating sa ganitong cases?” he added.

RELATED'It wrecked me': Sandro Muhlach addresses alleged sexual abuse
 

SANDRO MUHLACH
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Cesar Montano shares message for Atong Ang

Cesar Montano shares message for Atong Ang

By Dolly Anne Cavajal | 12 hours ago
It’s been two and a half months since I launched my DollywoodPH YouTube channel.
Entertainment
fbtw
Alden Richards stops courting Kathryn Bernardo &mdash; Ogie Diaz

Alden Richards stops courting Kathryn Bernardo — Ogie Diaz

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Veteran showbiz reporter Ogie Diaz claimed that Alden Richards is no longer courting Kathryn Bernardo. 
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: Kris Aquino makes 1st public appearance at PeopleAsia's People of the Year Awards 2025
play

WATCH: Kris Aquino makes 1st public appearance at PeopleAsia's People of the Year Awards 2025

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 22 hours ago
Kris Aquino surprised her followers and the public after she was spotted in pink and yellow at People Asia's People of the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ces Drilon joins One News, set to anchor &lsquo;The Big Story&rsquo;

Ces Drilon joins One News, set to anchor ‘The Big Story’

By Patricia Dela Roca | 12 hours ago
Veteran journalist Ces Drilon is set to join One News as an anchor of its primetime newscast, “The Big Story,”...
Entertainment
fbtw
Timothee Chalamet eyes Oscar record after historic SAG 2025 win

Timothee Chalamet eyes Oscar record after historic SAG 2025 win

By Kristofer Purnell | 22 hours ago
Greatness looms for Timothee Chalamet after winning Best Actor at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, setting up an interesting...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Hello, Love, Again' ends theater run at P1.6B

'Hello, Love, Again' ends theater run at P1.6B

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
"Hello, Love, Again" starring Kapamilya actress Kathryn Bernardo and Kapuso actor Alden Richards has recorded P1.6 billion...
Entertainment
fbtw
Maris Racal channels Renaissance era in fashion, shares life lessons

Maris Racal channels Renaissance era in fashion, shares life lessons

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Maris Racal channels the Renaissance period in fashion and shares her life lessons in the newest cover and...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Buffy' actor Michelle Trachtenberg dies at 39: US media

'Buffy' actor Michelle Trachtenberg dies at 39: US media

4 hours ago
Michelle Trachtenberg, the actor known for roles in series including "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and "Gossip Girl," has died,...
Entertainment
fbtw
P-pop girl group G22 launched as local ambassadors of K-fashion brand

P-pop girl group G22 launched as local ambassadors of K-fashion brand

By Lyka Nicart | 12 hours ago
G22, the “Female Alphas” of P-pop, are making their mark in the fashion scene as the newest faces of a leading...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with