Sandro Muhlach case: Court junks motion to quash filed by 2 accused

MANILA, Philippines — The Motion to Quash filed by the accused, Jojo Nones and Richard Cruz, was denied by a Pasay court, in light of the sexual assault case filed by actor Sandro Muhlach.

The legal counsel of the two accused, Atty. Maggie Abraham-Garduque, told GMA News that the two pleaded not guilty during the arraignment.

“The Motion to Quash was denied so the trial proceeded,” she said.

“So ngayon po is arraignment and pre-trial. 'Yung arraignment po, binasa doon sa dalawang akusado 'yung information o akusa sa kanila. At nag-plead po ng not guilty ang dalawang akusado,” she added.

The lawyer said that the accused will prove to the court that they are not guilty.

“As usual, hindi okay sa kanila itong case na ito but they are still fighting for this case because they still will prove their innocence with respect to the case that's been filed against them,” she said.

Sandro, meanwhile, said he's happy with the decision of the Pasay court.

“Of course po masaya kasi ito po 'yung pinag-pray ko ever since, 'yung matuloy 'yung rape through sexual assault [case]. And dineny na nga po ni Judge 'yung Motion to Quash nila kasi ginagawa na nila lahat ng delaying tactics e,” he said.

“Kahit anong paninira, pambabaliktad 'yung ginagawa nila sa akin, ipaglalaban ko ito hanggang huli kahit nag-plead sila ng not guilty. Sino ba naman kasing kriminal ang aamin pagdating sa ganitong cases?” he added.

