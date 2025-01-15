'I have a clean conscience': Vic Sotto relaxed amid legal battle against Darryl Yap

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran comedian Vic Sotto revealed that he is just relaxed amid his on-going legal battle against controversial director Darryl Yap.

During the press conference of his new endorsement Sante Barley, Vic said that he leaves his worries to his faith.

“I’m good, I’m relaxed, just going with the flow. Basta ako naman eh, I trust in God," he said.

When asked why he looks unbothered, Vic said: “‘Cause I have a clean conscience."

"Malinis ang pakiramdam ko. Wala namang dapat ika-worry. So, mai-stress ka lang kapag inisip mo, eh,” he added.

He also answered how he is handling his situation.

“Eh, 'di daanan mo lang nang daanan. Isa lang naman ang pupuntahan natin," he said.

“Basta diretso ang daan. ‘Yun ang importante. Bawal ‘yung mga paliku-liko,” he added.

Vic also thanked his family, friends and fans for their support.

“Of course, they are all out support (for me). Kahit anong mangyari, sama-sama kami,” he said.

Sante, a global provider of organic health and wellness products, has tapped Vic as one of its new brand ambassadors. Known for his strong commitment to a healthy lifestyle, enduring connection to fans of all ages, and dynamic onscreen presence, the brand said that Vic is the "perfect face" for a brand that is all about promoting a better quality of life.



The brand offers organic barley-based products that are certified organic by BioGro New Zealand. Its flagship product, Santé Barley, is cultivated in the fields of New Zealand’s Canterbury region. Its offerings also include barley powder, capsules, coffee, and other beverages and wellness products catering to various lifestyles.



“Good health is a gift, and we all have the power to nurture it with the right choices. I’m excited to share it with more people,” the actor-host said.



The brand is renowned for its rich nutrient profile, packed with essential vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and antioxidants. Regular consumption of barley grass has been shown to improve digestion, enhance immunity, and boost overall vitality.

