Julia Barretto proud of BF Gerald Anderson's heroics during 'Carina' onslaught

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 9, 2024 | 5:17pm
Julia Barreto together with boyfriend Gerald Anderson.
Julia Barretto via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Julia Barretto is one proud girlfriend of Gerald Anderson after his heroics during the onslaught of Typhoon "Carina."

In an interview with the media, Julia said she was really worried for Gerald while he was out saving lives while a typhoon was battering majority of Metro Manila. 

“It’s a proud moment, of course, but I was really worried. But by nature, that’s who he is,” she said. 

“I just hope he will be safe doing that for others. It’s a proud moment, but ang hirap grabe ‘yung worries ko," she added. 

Julia said that Gerald is really a good person. 

“Whatever you see, that’s the heart he has,” she said. 

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) lauded Gerald for his heroic acts during an awarding ceremony yesterday. 

According to a statement, Auxiliary Commander Anderson received the “Search and Rescue Medal” from the PCG. 

PCG Spokesperson, Coast Guard Rear Admiral Armando Balilo, said Auxiliary Commander Anderson has been an active partner of the Command, especially during humanitarian and disaster response operations. 

RELATED: Gerald Anderson receives Coast Guard medal, lauded by Robin Padilla for heroism during 'Carina'

GERALD ANDERSON

JULIA BARRETTO
