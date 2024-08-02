GMA names contractors who allegedly abused Sandro Muhlach

MANILA, Philippines — Social media users called out GMA Network for releasing contradicting statements regarding the issue of Sandro Muhlach and "two independent contractors."

GMA first released a statement saying they will investigate the incident once someone filed a formal complaint.

"We have yet to receive a formal complaint from those allegedly involved in the issue. Should one be filed, the Network is commited to conducting a thorough and impartial investigation," the network's first statement read.

In a following statement, however, GMA said that "the Network had already initiated its own investigation even before receiving the formal complaint."

GMA mishandled this crisis big time. Lol. Dapat di na naglabas ng earlier statement na essentially saying wala pang complaint. ???????????? https://t.co/gFcy8f2i5c — alliage (@alliagemorales) August 1, 2024

“Conflicting statement [niyo]. Dati sabi [niyo], ‘should one be filed,’ dun pa lang kayo mag-iimbestiga. Ngayon sabi [niyo], ‘you initiated investigation even before receiving complaint.’ May disconnect,” an X user wrote.

“Sana po… nag-release po kayo ng better statement… sabi [mo] mag-initiate [kayo] investigation once na-receive complaint… tapos [ngayon], nag-initiate na [kayo]… ano po ang totoo?” another X user said.

In the latest statement, GMA wrote that it already received a formal complaint from Muhlach. The statement also named the alleged culprits:

“GMA Network has just received a formal complaint from Sparkle artist Sandro Muhlach against two GMA independent contractors, Jojo Nones and Richard Cruz," the statement reads.

“Recognizing the seriousness of the alleged incident, GMA Network had already initiated its own investigation even before receiving the formal complaint.

“Respecting Sandro’s request for confidentiality, the investiga­ting body will withhold all details of the formal investigation until its conclusion.

“The Network assures the public and all stakeholders of its commitment to conducting this investigation with the highest standards of fairness and impartiality.”

Niño Muhlach recently penned a cryptic post amid the issue surrounding a GMA-7 artist and independent contractors.

In his Facebook account, Niño wrote: "INUMPISAHAN NYO, TATAPUSIN KO!"

Niño is the father of Sandro.

