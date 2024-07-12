^

Entertainment

Working with 'fantasy' icon Marian Rivera a 'dream come true' for Sassa Gurl

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 12, 2024 | 6:44pm

MANILA, Philippines — Content creator, comedian and singer Sassa Gurl is making a Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival debut with "Balota," an especially significant experience as the film is headlined by Marian Rivera.

"Balota," directed by Kip Oebanda, follows a teacher who serves as a poll watcher at a local elections. Kip described the film as the "unfortunate sequel" to his previous Cinemalaya film "Liway" from 2018, starring Glaiza de Castro.

Sassa spoke with members of the media, including Philstar.com, at the press conference for this year's Cinemalaya last July 10, to talk about the comedian's time shooting the film.

The artist portrays a "baklang kanal," a role Sassa feels personally attached to, and laid out the significance of a "baklang barangay" in the community.

"[Ang] baklang barangay papansin 'di ba? Usually sila talaga 'yung mga umeeksena sa pulitika ng barangay dahil kami ay papansin at nakakakuha ng boto," Sassa shared.

Sassa quipped agreeing to take on the role because the comedian had nothing to eat, before praising Kip for his support of the LGBTQIA community, adding the filmmaker took notice of Sassa's videos during the pandemic, "Nakukuha niya talaga 'yung fantasy ng bakla, talagang hindi niya ako pinabayaan."

Sassa pointed out gay characters often deliver punchlines or are the butt of the joke, however, Kip put depth and layers into a "baklang kanal."

One of the fantasies that Kip made come true for Sassa was tapping Marian to headline the movie, someone Sassa said every Filipino queer looks up to because of Marian's iconic roles in "Darna," "Dyesebel," and "Marimar."

"Bilang isang bakla, 'yan ang kinalalakihan ko... isa sa mga idol ko," Sassa raved. "Alam mo naman 'pag baklang-bakla ka noong bata, fantasy mo talaga 'yan, feeling mo ikaw si Marian Rivera."

The content creator reiterated what a dream come true it was working with Marian, praising the actress' professionalism.

A total of 200 titles will be running at Cinemalaya 2024, including 10 feature films, 10 short films, and 10 Philippine premieres out of the main competition, from August 2 to 11 in Ayala Malls Manila Bay.

RELATED: Movies starring Marian Rivera, Mylene Dizon lead Cinemalaya 2024 lineup

vuukle comment

CINEMALAYA

CINEMALAYA FILM FESTIVAL

CINEMALAYA PHILIPPINE INDEPENDENT FILM FESTIVAL

KIP OEBANDA

MARIAN RIVERA

SASSA GURL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'I'll try my best': Marian Rivera asked to translate &lsquo;Superbods&rsquo; question into English

'I'll try my best': Marian Rivera asked to translate ‘Superbods’ question into English

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 2 days ago
Rivera-Dantes was among the celebrity judges at last night’s competition, alongside actors Aga Muhlach and Richard Gomez...
Entertainment
fbtw
Willie Revillame to hold daily Facebook Live show leading to TV5 comeback

Willie Revillame to hold daily Facebook Live show leading to TV5 comeback

By Jan Milo Severo | 12 hours ago
The excitement for TV5’s “Wil To Win” cranks up to full intensity this week as Willie Revillame holds a...
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: Kathryn Bernardo shows 'revenge body' at sexy Century Tuna Superbods 2024 finals night performance
play

WATCH: Kathryn Bernardo shows 'revenge body' at sexy Century Tuna Superbods 2024 finals night performance

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 2 days ago
Actress and new “Superbod” Kathryn Bernardo delivered a provocative dance number at the culmination of Century...
Entertainment
fbtw
Who are today&rsquo;s hitmakers?

Who are today’s hitmakers?

By Baby A. Gil | 21 hours ago
I blinked and suddenly Hev Abi was not No. 1 anymore.
Entertainment
fbtw
Epy Quizon says 'Pulang Araw' role close to his heart because of dad Dolphy

Epy Quizon says 'Pulang Araw' role close to his heart because of dad Dolphy

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Epy Quizon was supposed to take a break from acting but when he was shown the character description for his role in the upcoming...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Suzette Doctolero shares 'Pulang Araw' historical, social relevance

Suzette Doctolero shares 'Pulang Araw' historical, social relevance

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 hours ago
Writer Suzette Doctolero said she actually started conceptualizing "Pulang Araw" 12 years ago but it was not made due to its...
Entertainment
fbtw
NCT's Doyoung cancels September concert in Manila

NCT's Doyoung cancels September concert in Manila

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 hours ago
The solo concert of Korean artist Doyoung from the boy band NCT in Manila later this year has been canceled.
Entertainment
fbtw
'Rico and I are over': Maris Racal confirms split with Rico Blanco

'Rico and I are over': Maris Racal confirms split with Rico Blanco

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 hours ago
Actress Maris Racal and singer Rico Blanco have called it quits, ending their relationship which they confirmed in 2021.
Entertainment
fbtw
Fil-Am Yna Tresvalles in 'Six' cast of Philippine run

Fil-Am Yna Tresvalles in 'Six' cast of Philippine run

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 hours ago
The full cast of the upcoming Philippine run of award-winning production "SIX the Musical" has finally been confirmed.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with