'Handang-handa': Timmy Cruz makes acting comeback via 'Widows' War'

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
June 23, 2024 | 4:54pm
'Handang-handa': Timmy Cruz makes acting comeback via 'Widows' War'
Actress Timmy Cruz
Kapuso PR Girl via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Timmy Cruz is raring to go back to TV after leaving showbiz temporarily in 2016 to fight breast cancer. 

 The returning actress did a little dance as she walked the red carpet of the "Widows' War" grand press conference held last Friday in Quezon City. 

She plays the mother to Carla Abellana's character in the mystery drama thriller. In the show, Carla faces off against Bea's character, who used to be her best friend. Their friendship falls apart, and they would be faced with a similar dilemma as suspects in the deaths of their husbands, portrayed by Rafael Rosell and Benjamin Alves. 

"Ang tanggal ko ring nawala sa showbiz, and I'm back. This is my comeback. So, 'yung paghahanda, palagay ko, handang-handa na ako kasi napaka-tagal kong nag-pahinga," said Timmy. 

Timmy became known as the soothing voice behind some of the popular '80s hits, including "(I Love You) Boy." Like Jean who is also a known '80s actress and their contemporaries, Timmy did TV projects in the past. Her last was the 2016 drama "Once Again," which stars Aljur Abrenica, Janine Gutierrez and, coincidentally, Jean. 

It was around this time that she discovered she had breast cancer after going through her annual medical check-up. 

For her TV comeback, Timmy said she prepared well for her role by studying her character and literally taking notes about it. 

"Para sa akin, everything is new. And when it's new, it's really exciting. So, I'm looking forward to every week, every moment of our time together, plus the friendship that is being built as we go along. And I'm really feeling so good right now because everybody has been so kind to me and to all of us. Thank you so much," she said. 

"Widows' War" will premiere on GMA-7 replacing "My Guardian Alien" on July 1. 

RELATED: Timmy Cruz opens up on surviving cancer

TIMMY CRUZ
