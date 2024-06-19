^

Live-action 'Totally Spies!' show in development at Amazon

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 19, 2024 | 1:01pm
'Totally Spies!' debuted in 2001 and has since spawned almost 200 episodes, books, video games, a spin-off show, and a prequel film.
Totally Spies! via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The popular animated series "Totally Spies!" is getting the live-action treatment at Amazon, with comedian Will Ferrell joining as an executive producer.

The planned show will be a young adult adaptation of the long-running Banijay Kids animated series where best friends Sam, Clover and Alex must balance saving the world as international spies while being college freshmen.

The live-action series is a partnership between Banijay Kids & Family and Amazon MGM Studios. No writers or cast have been announced. 

Joining Ferrell as executive producers are Jessica Elbaum, Alix Taylor, and Banijay Kids & Family Chief Executive Officer Benoît Di Sabatino.

"As long-time fans of the animated show, we couldn't think of a story more fitting to our ethos," said Elbaum. "The themes of girl-power, never sacrificing friendship, fun, or your true self to be successful resonated with us then, and feel ripe to revisit now."

The first five seasons ran until 2007 before "Totally Spies! The Movie" came out in 2009. The sixth season dropped in 2013, followed by a seventh season over a decade later.

The most recent season was a success in France, where the show originated. Ahead of its international distribution, it was renewed for an eighth season.

