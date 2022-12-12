Andrea Brillantes to play 'Dyesebel' in new ABS-CBN series

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Andrea Brillantes will play the iconic role of "Dyesebel" in an upcoming ABS-CBN teleserye.

According to talent manager Ogie Diaz, Andrea will star in the iconic Pinoy mermaid role in 2023.

"Walang iba kung hindi si Andrea Brillantes, sa 2023 ito," Ogie said in his Ogie Diaz Showbiz Update YouTube channel.

"Andrea, good luck sa pagiging Dyesebel mo 'no? Kasi 'yong iba nagtatanong kung marunong bang mag-swim si Andrea. Yes, marunong mag-swim," he added.

Ogie said that Andrea's mom Belle is a certified diver and they are now training for the coveted role.

"Actually, 'yung nanay niya diver. Napakahusay sa diving ng nanay niya. Talagang nagpa-practice na si Andrea. Mahusay na siyang sumisid," he said.

Ogie hopes that Andrea's boyfriend Ricci Rivero will be her leading man in the teleserye because of his manly features.

"Maganda kung si Ricci," Ogie said.

Conceived by Mars Ravelo, "Dyesebel" is a mermaid who becomes human through a deal with a sea witch.

Other actresses who portrayed the role were Vilma Santos, Alma Moreno, Alice Dixson, Charlene Gonzales and Anne Curtis.

