^

Entertainment

2 ex-James Bond actors approve of Aaron Taylor-Johnson as next 007

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
March 27, 2024 | 3:18pm
2 ex-James Bond actors approve of Aaron Taylor-Johnson as next 007
Composite image of Pierce Brosnan, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and George Lazenby
EON, Aaron Taylor-Johnson via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Former James Bond actors George Lazenby and Pierce Brosnan have stated their approval for Aaron Taylor-Johnson should the latter be the next individual to carry the Agent 007 mantle.

According to TMZ, Lazenby, who played Bond once in "Her Majesty's Secret Service," said Taylor-Johnson "can handle the stunts and all the ladies who love a man in a tux."

The Australian actor added that Taylor-Johnson isn't a lock yet for the role — Bond producers EON have yet to comment on the news — as he recounted going through several tests and auditions before becoming Bond.

Lazenby noted that Bond was an international figure given he's been played by an Australian, a Scot (Sean Connery), an Irishman (Brosnan), and different Englishmen (Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, and Daniel Craig).

The 84-year-old actor is reportedly "fine with wherever the actor happens to hail from as long as they do the character justice." But his advice for Taylor-Johnson should he indeed become Bond is to "be true to himself and reinvent the role to fit him."

Meanwhile, Brosnan reciprocated Lazenby's thoughts on Taylor-Johnson's capabilities, telling RTÉ Radio 1 he "has the chops and the talent and the charisma to play Bond, very much so."

Related: Aaron Taylor-Johnson offered James Bond role — report

"I read the news about his possibilities of being a Bond so I would definitely tip my hat to the fellow," Brosnan continued. "Be bold, go out there and have a great time. Just love it, just go for it. He can do it."

Brosnan and Taylor-Johnson previously starred together in the 2009 movie Brosnan produced, "The Greatest," when the latter actor was still a teenager.

Previously, Brosnan considered fellow Irishman and recent Oscar winner Cillian Murphy as a potential bet for Bond, but that was before the rumor spread that Taylor-Johnson had been offered the role.

The Irish actor played Bond four times between 1995 and 2002 before he was succeeded by Craig, who finished a 15-year run of five films in 2021 with "No Time to Die."

Taylor-Johnson is best known for starring in the "Kick-Ass" films, "Godzilla," "Avengers: Age of Ultron," "Tenet," "Bullet Train," and "Nocturnal Animals," for which he won a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture.

His 2024 slate includes "The Fall Guy" with Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt; the Sony-Marvel comic book movie "Kraven the Hunter;" and Robert Eggers' remake of "Nosferatu."

RELATED: Pierce Brosnan eyes Cillian Murphy as potential next James Bond

vuukle comment

AARON TAYLOR-JOHNSON

GEORGE LAZENBY

JAMES BOND

PIERCE BROSNAN
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Ariel Villasanta tries to sell Mommy Elvie's urn to Boss Toyo &mdash; with freebies

Ariel Villasanta tries to sell Mommy Elvie's urn to Boss Toyo — with freebies

By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
Comedian Ariel Villasanta tried to sell his mother Elvi's urn to Boss Toyo. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Moira&rsquo;s advice to people on weight loss journey: &lsquo;Don&rsquo;t be too hard on yourself&rsquo;

Moira’s advice to people on weight loss journey: ‘Don’t be too hard on yourself’

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 15 hours ago
Moira dela Torre disclosed that she became bulimic at one point during her weight loss journey.
Entertainment
fbtw
No charges for 'Papa Swift' in Australia after alleged Eras altercation

No charges for 'Papa Swift' in Australia after alleged Eras altercation

By Agence France-Presse | 23 hours ago
Australian police said no action would be taken against Taylor Swift's father — nicknamed "Papa Swift" by her adoring...
Entertainment
fbtw
Daniel Padilla sends birthday greeting to ex-flame Kathryn Bernardo

Daniel Padilla sends birthday greeting to ex-flame Kathryn Bernardo

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya star Daniel Padilla greeted his ex-girlfriend Kathryn Bernardo on her birthday.
Entertainment
fbtw
Direk Zig Dulay continues to explore Fantasy Worlds

Direk Zig Dulay continues to explore Fantasy Worlds

By Jerry Donato | 15 hours ago
After helming the hit show “Maria Clara at Ibarra” and film “Firefly,” Zig Dulay is in charge of the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Paolo Contis happy for 'It's Showtime,' open to guest in new GMA noontime show

Paolo Contis happy for 'It's Showtime,' open to guest in new GMA noontime show

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Kapuso actor Paolo Contis is glad that ABS-CBN noontime show "It's Showtime" found a new home in GMA. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'What's Wrong With Secretary Kim' star Park Min Young making first-ever Manila visit in May

'What's Wrong With Secretary Kim' star Park Min Young making first-ever Manila visit in May

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 hours ago
The Korean star of "What's Wrong With Secretary Kim" and "When The Weather Is Fine" Park Min Young will be having her first-ever...
Entertainment
fbtw
JK Labajo pauses concert to take care of 2-month-old baby from crowd

JK Labajo pauses concert to take care of 2-month-old baby from crowd

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
Singer Juan Karlos paused his concert to take care a two-month-old baby from the crowd. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Zanjoe and Ria pull off surprise wedding

Zanjoe and Ria pull off surprise wedding

By Nathalie Tomada | 15 hours ago
“In love na in love.”
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with