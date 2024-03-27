2 ex-James Bond actors approve of Aaron Taylor-Johnson as next 007

MANILA, Philippines — Former James Bond actors George Lazenby and Pierce Brosnan have stated their approval for Aaron Taylor-Johnson should the latter be the next individual to carry the Agent 007 mantle.

According to TMZ, Lazenby, who played Bond once in "Her Majesty's Secret Service," said Taylor-Johnson "can handle the stunts and all the ladies who love a man in a tux."

The Australian actor added that Taylor-Johnson isn't a lock yet for the role — Bond producers EON have yet to comment on the news — as he recounted going through several tests and auditions before becoming Bond.

Lazenby noted that Bond was an international figure given he's been played by an Australian, a Scot (Sean Connery), an Irishman (Brosnan), and different Englishmen (Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, and Daniel Craig).

The 84-year-old actor is reportedly "fine with wherever the actor happens to hail from as long as they do the character justice." But his advice for Taylor-Johnson should he indeed become Bond is to "be true to himself and reinvent the role to fit him."

Meanwhile, Brosnan reciprocated Lazenby's thoughts on Taylor-Johnson's capabilities, telling RTÉ Radio 1 he "has the chops and the talent and the charisma to play Bond, very much so."

Related: Aaron Taylor-Johnson offered James Bond role — report

"I read the news about his possibilities of being a Bond so I would definitely tip my hat to the fellow," Brosnan continued. "Be bold, go out there and have a great time. Just love it, just go for it. He can do it."

Brosnan and Taylor-Johnson previously starred together in the 2009 movie Brosnan produced, "The Greatest," when the latter actor was still a teenager.

Previously, Brosnan considered fellow Irishman and recent Oscar winner Cillian Murphy as a potential bet for Bond, but that was before the rumor spread that Taylor-Johnson had been offered the role.

The Irish actor played Bond four times between 1995 and 2002 before he was succeeded by Craig, who finished a 15-year run of five films in 2021 with "No Time to Die."

Taylor-Johnson is best known for starring in the "Kick-Ass" films, "Godzilla," "Avengers: Age of Ultron," "Tenet," "Bullet Train," and "Nocturnal Animals," for which he won a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture.

His 2024 slate includes "The Fall Guy" with Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt; the Sony-Marvel comic book movie "Kraven the Hunter;" and Robert Eggers' remake of "Nosferatu."

RELATED: Pierce Brosnan eyes Cillian Murphy as potential next James Bond