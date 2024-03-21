^

Entertainment

'Nag-Sharon si Sharon': Sharon Cuneta makes fun of hit song 'Bituing Walang Ningning'

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 21, 2024 | 4:20pm
'Nag-Sharon si Sharon': Sharon Cuneta makes fun of hit song 'Bituing Walang Ningning'
Singer-actress Sharon Cuneta
Philstar.com / Deni Bernardo

MANILA, Philippines — Sharon Cuneta made fun of her hit song "Bituing Walang Ningning" by singing it while taking home food from the birtdhay party of her cousin, Quezon City Vice Mayor Gian Sotto.

On her Instagram account, Sharon shared her video, making her version of the "Balutin Mo Ako" meme. The meme uses the chorus of her hit song while people are taking home food from a gathering or party that they are attending. It is also referred as "Mag-Sharon," obviously derived from her being the singer of the song used in the viral meme. 

“Happy birthday, my brother Gian,” Sharon said in the video.

“I love you and thank you for my ‘Balutin mo ako ng hiwaga,'” she added. 

Sharon said the the food is for her husband Kiko Pangilinan and their children. 

Sharon Cuneta recalls when she made her first million, billion

