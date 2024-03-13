^

Entertainment

Barbie Forteza re-watches 'Maria Clara at Ibarra' on International Women's Day

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 13, 2024 | 6:59pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso star Barbie Forteza revealed what she did for International Women's Day last March 8.

In an interview with Philstar.com at the sidelines of their Canada tour press conference, Barbie said she re-watched their own hit series "Maria Clara at Ibarra." 

"Actually nagpost ako noong araw na 'yon (International Women's Day)," she said.  

"Actually no'ng araw na 'yon, ni-rewatch ko yung 'Maria Clara at Ibarra' sa Netflix and nakakatuwa kasi dapat naman talagang sine-celebrate ang mga kababaihan. Not just Women's Day but every day," she added. 

Barbie and her love team partner David Licauco, together with celebrity couples Ruru Madrid and Bianca Umali and Julie Anne San Jose and Rayver Cruz, will have a show in Canada on April 5 and 7. 

The show’s April 5 leg will be held in Southview Alliance Church in Calgary, Canada, while Toronto Pavillion in Toronto, Canada will host the April 7 festivities.  

RELATED'It's a splurge for me': Barbie Forteza explains why she skipped Taylor Swift's concert

vuukle comment

BARBIE FORTEZA

WOMEN'S MONTH
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;Kababuyan!&rsquo;: Sharon Cuneta backs Kiko Pangilinan&rsquo;s cyber libel raps vs content creators
play

‘Kababuyan!’: Sharon Cuneta backs Kiko Pangilinan’s cyber libel raps vs content creators

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 10 hours ago
“Megastar” Sharon Cuneta shared her reaction to politician husband Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan’s...
Entertainment
fbtw
Sharon Cuneta breaks silence over tiff with ex Gabby Concepcion after &lsquo;Dear Heart&rsquo; concert
play

Sharon Cuneta breaks silence over tiff with ex Gabby Concepcion after ‘Dear Heart’ concert

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 10 hours ago
“Megastar” Sharon Cuneta aired her side over her controversial recent misunderstanding with her ex-husband Gabby...
Entertainment
fbtw
Tirso Cruz III resigns as FDCP chair for 'personal reasons'

Tirso Cruz III resigns as FDCP chair for 'personal reasons'

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 hours ago
Veteran actor Tirso Cruz III has stepped down from his role as chairman of the Film Development Council of the Philippines,...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Tales of Saigon': Daniel Padilla returns to Vietnam

'Tales of Saigon': Daniel Padilla returns to Vietnam

By Jan Milo Severo | 9 hours ago
On his Instagram account, Daniel Padilla posted photos of his vacation in Vietnam.  
Entertainment
fbtw
Oscars ratings climb to nearly 20 million as 'Oppenheimer' reigns

Oscars ratings climb to nearly 20 million as 'Oppenheimer' reigns

By Andrew Marszal | 1 day ago
Wins for "Oppenheimer," live musical performances from "Barbie" and an (almost) naked John Cena helped lift Oscars ratings...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Cornerstone&rsquo;s Michael Sager, Zephanie look back on journey to becoming Kapuso

Cornerstone’s Michael Sager, Zephanie look back on journey to becoming Kapuso

By Nathalie Tomada | 20 hours ago
Michael Sager and Zephanie, who are co-managed by Cornerstone with Sparkle GMA, are taking a break from their onscreen team-up...
Entertainment
fbtw
Viva Films&rsquo; sister company taps Japan&rsquo;s 7 Samurai Iron Chefs

Viva Films’ sister company taps Japan’s 7 Samurai Iron Chefs

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 20 hours ago
Botejyu Philippines, a restaurant owned by Viva International Food & Restaurants Inc., an affiliate company of Viva Entertainment...
Entertainment
fbtw
No major surprises, but still a colorful Oscars night

No major surprises, but still a colorful Oscars night

By Raymond Lo L.A. Correspondent | 20 hours ago
“I had a nightmare about this last night. Thank you so much to the Academy. I just didn’t think this would happen....
Entertainment
fbtw
Chris Evans, Alba Baptista make red carpet debut as married couple

Chris Evans, Alba Baptista make red carpet debut as married couple

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Celebrity couple Chris Evans and Alba Baptista walked a red carpet together for the first time since having a private wedding...
Entertainment
fbtw
Blackpink's Ros&eacute; stuns in Saint Laurent at Oscars 2024 afterparty

Blackpink's Rosé stuns in Saint Laurent at Oscars 2024 afterparty

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Celebrities strutted and dazzled at Vanity Fair's Oscars afterparty following the 2024 Academy Awards, one of them being Rosé...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with