Barbie Forteza re-watches 'Maria Clara at Ibarra' on International Women's Day

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso star Barbie Forteza revealed what she did for International Women's Day last March 8.

In an interview with Philstar.com at the sidelines of their Canada tour press conference, Barbie said she re-watched their own hit series "Maria Clara at Ibarra."

"Actually nagpost ako noong araw na 'yon (International Women's Day)," she said.

"Actually no'ng araw na 'yon, ni-rewatch ko yung 'Maria Clara at Ibarra' sa Netflix and nakakatuwa kasi dapat naman talagang sine-celebrate ang mga kababaihan. Not just Women's Day but every day," she added.

Barbie and her love team partner David Licauco, together with celebrity couples Ruru Madrid and Bianca Umali and Julie Anne San Jose and Rayver Cruz, will have a show in Canada on April 5 and 7.

The show’s April 5 leg will be held in Southview Alliance Church in Calgary, Canada, while Toronto Pavillion in Toronto, Canada will host the April 7 festivities.

