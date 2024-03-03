^

'It's a splurge for me': Barbie Forteza explains why she skipped Taylor Swift's concert

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
March 3, 2024 | 12:19pm
'It's a splurge for me': Barbie Forteza explains why she skipped Taylor Swift's concert
Barbie Forteza plays the Gen Z nursing student Klay in the GMA primetime historical portal fantasy series, 'Maria Clara at Ibarra,' based on Jose Rizal’s 'Noli Me Tangere' and 'El Filibusterismo.'
MANILA, Philippines — As much as she is a Swiftie, Barbie Forteza did not watch Taylor Swift's concert either in Melbourne, Japan, or Singapore because she felt that she would be splurging right after recently finishing building her dream house.

The actress answered most people's question after her video crying over Taylor Swift's merchandise went viral. In the said video, she thanked actress and "Maria Clara at Ibarra" co-star Rain Matienzo for buying her the merchandise when the latter watched the American singer's Melbourne leg of the ongoing "Eras Tour." 

"Kasi para sa akin, ito po ay sa akin lamang, I just feel like it is a splurge for me. Sabi ko sa sarili ko, if magpe-perform siya sa dito sa Pilipinas, I will definitely watch it," Barbie said to entertainment reporter Nelson Canlas. 

Canlas interviewed the star for his showbiz segment on the nightly newscast "24 Oras." 

Barbie added during the interview aired last Friday that she felt that Taylor will be performing again soon. 

“But to have to spend for a flight, accommodation, and siyempre to maximize your time to wherever she's performing, parang it’s too much of a splurge, especially I'm coming from just finishing a house. So, parang kasi if it’s just for that, I'd rather spend it for something else. Feeling ko naman magpe-perform siya ulit soon,” Barbie added. 

The actress revealed that she was building their family's dream house in 2022. In June last year, she posted the photo of her three-storey house on Instagram. 

RELATED: 'Maria Clara at Ibarra' star Barbie Forteza breaks ground for dream home

