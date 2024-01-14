Why Mark Bautista declined and then accepted job to direct Mr. Streisand

Singer-actor Mark Bautista wears the director’s hat for the Stages Sessions’ concert titled Mr. Streisand on Feb. 10, 8 p.m. at the Music Museum. Mr. Streisand is good for Mark’s career and a way to expand his artistic horizons.

MANILA, Philippines — Known primarily as a pop singer and TV/film/stage actor, Mark Bautista is embracing the challenge of directing a unique concert that features Philippine theater's best male singers performing Barbra Streisand songs.

Recalling how he initially declined the opportunity, Mark said, “Project head Stella Sison asked me to direct a particular concert, na hindi rin natuloy and at that time I was hesitant. I felt I was not ready and didn’t see myself yet as a director, so I told her, ‘Pass muna ako.’”

Then, at the Hamilton gala last September, Stella chanced upon Mark and asked him again if he’d be interested directing a concert of Barbra Streisand songs featuring male singers.

He shared, “Akala ko pa nga ako ba kakanta? Kasama ba ako?” Stella replied, “Ikaw ang gusto kong mag-direct, (I) will call it ‘Mr. Streisand.’”

At first, Mark thought Stella was joking. “Akala ko pa it was a joke,” he laughed, “or will this be another project na hindi matutuloy? Weeks after the gala, she called again and asked if I were up to the job directing it. I told her, ‘Give me two more days to think about it.’ Then, I called her and asked questions like who’s performing in it? What’s the venue?”

“I gave suggestions, ideas without confirming that I would do it,” he continued. “Still, it took me a week to decide and eventually I said yes. Then, she served me a contract. After that, I said to myself, ‘Oh, no there’s no turning back on this. This is it.”

He admitted to experiencing apprehension at the outset, saying, “May fear sa akin because first time kong mag-direct at hindi lang ‘to isang artist, but anim na batikang performers.

“Iba pa sa kanila nakatrabaho ko na, dinerek na rin ako sa isang musical, naging coach ko pa sa isang musical, sina Michael Williams and Audie Gemora. So, dun ako lalong nagkaroon ng fear.”

Despite his fear, Mark viewed it as a chance for artistic and career growth.

He said, “but then, I thought this would be good for my artistry, my career. It will be something new to expand myself and since I’m celebrating my 20th year, I thought it will be something different, instead of doing a concert.”

The singer revealed that he has directed portions of his GMA 7 weekend show All-Out Sundays and collaborated with other directors, but nothing like a concert of this scale.

Mark’s directorial concert debut centers around a group of male friends who come together in a lounge or a green room where they exchange stories and experiences relating to Streisand songs.

Mark expressed his enthusiasm by saying, “It still has to be presented in a theatrical way, and at the end of the concert, I want the audience to say na sila pala talaga ang ‘Mr. Streisand!’”

Presented by Stages Sessions, Mr. Streisand will be staged on Feb. 10, 8 p.m. at the Music Museum. It will feature the country’s Filipino musical theater actors Audie Gemora, Michael Williams, Jett Pangan, Franco Laurel, Arman Ferrer and Michael de Mesa. Musical direction is by Rony Fortich.

(For ticket inquiries, call Jhun Aycardo at 0917-8298921, Nezzel Sacdalan, 0917-3185686 or Music Museum, 0917-5130909.)