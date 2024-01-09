^

Entertainment

MMFF 2023 declared a ‘certified box-office hit’

Patricia Dela Roca - The Philippine Star
January 9, 2024 | 12:00am
MMFF 2023 declared a 'certified box-office hit'
The theatrical run for all 10 featured films of the 2023 Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) has been extended until Jan. 14 due to ‘public demand.’ The collective earnings of this year’s edition have already reached the P1 billion mark, beating the 2022 festival’s P500 million.

MANILA, Philippines — Good news, moviegoers!

In response to public demand, the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) happily announced the extension of the theatrical run for its 10 entries after the collective box-office earnings reached P1 billion.

The 10 official entries this year include the comedies Broken Hearts Trip (Christian Bables) and Becky and Badette (Eugene Domingo and Pokwang); romance dramas When I Met You In Tokyo (Vilma Santos and Christopher de Leon) and Rewind (Dingdong Dantes); the family drama Family of Two; horror films Mallari and Kampon; the period piece GomBurZa; action-fantasy Penduko, and the fantasy-adventure Firefly.

Lawyer Don Artes, Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) acting chairman and MMFF overall concurrent chairman, shared in a statement that due to “numerous calls and social media requests,” they have decided to extend the screening of the MMFF 2023 films until Jan. 14. It was initially set to conclude last Jan. 7.

“We at the MMFF would like to express our deepest gratitude to all who have supported us and watched the movie entries, particularly those who requested for the MMFF movies to extend beyond its original run,” read Artes’ message.

“Marami pong salamat sa inyong patuloy na pagtangkilik. Moviegoers, may mga karagdagang araw pa para panoorin lahat ng MMFF entries,” the statement further said.

Meanwhile, MMFF spokesperson Noel Ferrer revealed that the ongoing 49th MMFF has already achieved a remarkable P1 billion box-office earnings to date, surpassing the 2022 edition’s P500 million.

Artes also expressed hope that the earnings would continue to increase as more moviegoers get to enjoy the film entries.

“Truly, this year’s MMFF is a certified box-office hit. This is a good sign as we gear up for the Manila International Film Festival (MIFF),” he stated.

The 10 official entries would also be screened at the inaugural MIFF from Jan. 29 to Feb. 2 in Los Angeles, California. It will take place at the TCL Chinese Theaters in Hollywood and the Directors Guild of America on Sunset Boulevard, where film stars and filmmakers are expected to grace the festival.

This year’s MMFF is presented in partnership with the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office and organized by the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority, primarily aimed at promoting and preserving Philippine cinema.

Proceeds from the MMFF contribute to various beneficiaries in the film industry, including the Movie Workers Welfare Foundation (Mowelfund), the Film Academy of the Philippines, the Motion Picture Anti-Film Piracy Council, the Optical Media Board, and the Film Development Council of the Philippines.

