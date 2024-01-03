'Ramdam na ramdam namin': Jhong Hilario, family feel impact of Japan quake

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya host Jhong Hilario shared his family's experience with the recent earthquake in Japan on New Year's Day.

In a report by ABS-CBN News, Jhong said that he, his wife Maia and daughter Zerina were staying on the 22nd floor in a hotel in Osaka, Japan when the earthquake hit.

“Nasa 22nd floor kami kaya ramdam na ramdam namin and talagang nakita namin 'yung umuga 'yung buong building. Nakuhanan ko din ng video 'yung pag-uga makikita mo doon sa video na gusto talaga bumaba ni Maia," he said.

"Sabi ko, hindi gagana talaga 'yung elevator 'pag ganyan eh. Saka mahirap 'pag nai-stuck ka sa elevator, hindi ka makakalabas na. 'Pag nag-stairs naman kami, sobrang taas eh meron kaming dalang bata," he added.

Although the recent Japan quake didn't directly impact Osaka, it resulted in the loss of 62 lives as of this writing.

The "It's Showtime" host mentioned that they opted to vacate their room following the quake.

"Noong medyo humina, lumabas kami and then tinignan namin kung may mga nagbabaan, wala. Mayroon kaming nakitang room service, tinanong namin. [Sabi ko] 'There’s an earthquake.' Sabi [niya], 'Oh yeah, it's normal.' So sa kanila parang normal na," he said.

Jhong then expressed his gratitude for the safety of his family.

"Nakakatakot din kasi may tsunami warning daw, pero at least safe kami," he said.

RELATED: Jhong Hilario shares how he aced college as magna cum laude amid busy schedule