'We were given a second chance': Sarah Lahbati figures in car accident

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Sarah Lahbati is thankful for her second lease in life after the car she was riding in was involved in a car accident.

The actress revealed her recent experience on her Instagram broadcast channel on December 14.

“We were involved in an accident on the Skyway. Fortunately, all three cars involved avoided any casualties, and we are all okay," Sarah said.

She was thankful for the "second chance" that she got after figuring in the road incident.

"I'm not sharing this for you to feel bad for us. I'm sharing this story because this year has been the toughest of my life, yet I am reminded of God's goodness, His second chances, and His promises.

"Things could have been much worse, yet my family and I are alive and well," she said.

Sarah has been the subject of the rumor mill these past months. Rumors say that she and her husband, actor Richard Gutierrez are headed to splitsville.

Neither of them denied nor confirmed the rumors.

Sarah is set to make her TV comeback via an adaptation of the late Rudy Fernandez's film "Lumuhod Ka Sa Lupa."

