TVJ files injunction vs TAPE, hopes to use 'Eat Bulaga' by January

MANILA, Philippines — The hosting trio of Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, and Joey de Leon — collectively known as TVJ — has filed an injunction against Television and Production Exponents Inc. (TAPE) in an effort to prevent the latter from using the "Eat Bulaga" name.

The move follows the Intellectual Property Office (IPO) canceling the trademark registration of TAPE over the "Eat Bulaga" name, finding TVJ as the originators of "Eat Bulaga."

In an interview on Abante TeleTabloid, TVJ's legal representative Atty. Enrique "Buko" Dela Cruz reiterated that TVJ could have used "Eat Bulaga" for their current noontime show on TV5 — where they moved after departing TAPE earlier this year — before the IPO's decision, but opted not to, to avoid any trouble and respect the legal process.

Dela Cruz noted that there is still an appeal process that could go all the way to the Supreme Court, but doubled down on hopes that TAPE will respect the IPO's decision and not use the "Eat Bulaga" name in the meantime.

"Hindi ba dapat habang umaapela ka, galangin mo ang desisyon na binigay?" the lawyer said. "Na-anticipate namin 'yan, inasahan namin na 'di nila rerespetuhin, kasi ang respeto ay isang salita na 'di kayang ibigay ng taong walang galang sa kapwa."

As a result, TVJ filed an injunction at the Marikina Regional Trial Court asking to prevent TAPE from using the "Eat Bulaga" name, the decision of which may come out next month.

If the court favors TVJ for the injunctin, the trio can use "Eat Bulaga" rather than "E.A.T." for their current noontime show.

TAPE's legal counsel Atty. Maggie Abraham-Garduque admitted to seeing Dela Cruz's interview and acknowledged her fellow lawyer for noting there is still an appeal process.

But in a reversal, Abraham-Garduque expressed her hopes TVJ would respect TAPE's right to appeal and not use the "Eat Bulaga" name yet, even admitting being concerned and bothered about the injunction which TAPE has yet to receive.

"Sinabi niya na ito ang hinihintay niya para magamit na nila ang 'Eat Bulaga' sa January," Abraham-Garduque said. "He is putting RTC Marikina in a compromising situation na parang alam na niya ang decision ng court."

TVJ continues to use "E.A.T." for their show, though during the theme song's chorus, they now belt out "E.A.T. ... Bulaga!"

