'Ghost Fighter' live-action trailer teases Toguro brothers, ray gun

Toguro Brothers (left) and Yusuke Urameshi (right) in the live-action adaptation of "Yu Yu Hakusho."

MANILA, Philippines — It's already an action-packed official teaser for the live-action "Yu Yu Hakusho" or "Ghost Fighter" with all the iconic leads and characters fans have been wanting to see in the upcoming Netflix show.

The streaming platform released earlier today the less than 2-minute teaser of the live-action.

Viewers of the '90s anime surely had their nostalgia as they saw that unforgettable scene of Yusuke Urameshi (Eugene in the Philippine dub) seeing himself bloody and unconscious after figuring in a road incident.

The next scenes pan to the Spirit World. Many fans, undoubtedly, squealed with delight at the sight of the grown-up Koenma (Jericho) with the pacifier on his mouth, instead of his toddler version when he met Urameshi.

Koenma gives Urameshi a tempting deal: he can give Urameshi back his life if he agrees to be a spirit detective who fights off evil in the Spirit World.

The blue-haired, bubbly spirit guide Botan (Charlene) also makes an appearance as well as Yusuke's love interest, Keiko (Jenny), and Mikaela (Yukina).

The four main leads see action as they combat evil together. The scene that most likely was anticipated was Kurama's (Dennis) iconic fight stance where he flies mid-air and throws out his deadly roses at the opponent.

Another anticipated scene is the face-off of the four against the Toguro (Taguro) brothers, a pair that consists of a giant, toned, mean-looking guy who wears shades all time and his seemingly weaker-looking sibling who always hangs on at his left shoulder.

The climax reaches an exciting point when all four, Yusuke, Kurama, Hiei (Vincent) and Kuwabara (Alfred), battle it out with the Taguro brothers.

Right after Kurama wraps his thorny whip and Hiei clashes his sword with Taguro, the show's title card is flashed.

But fans are given more reason to look forward to the show as Yusuke's iconic ray gun is revealed while he was in training to be a better spirit detective with his mentor, Genkai (Jeremiah).

WATCH: Netflix releases official teaser for 'Yu Yu Hakusho' live-action

Netflix has set the release date for "Yu Yu Hakusho," or also known as "Ghost Fighter," on December 14.

The live adaptation takes on the story that was originally written as a manga by Yoshihiro Togashi. It was serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump for four years from 1990. Its anime was broadcast several times in Filipino dub in the 1990s.

"Yu Yu Hakusho" is directed by Sho Tsukikawa, with screenplay by Tatsuro Mishima. The cast includes Takumi Kitamura, Jun Shison, Kanata Hongo and Shuhei Uesugi. — Video from Netflix YouTube channel

