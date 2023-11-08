^

Sexy McDreamy: Patrick Dempsey is the 'Sexiest Man Alive' for 2023

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
November 8, 2023 | 3:17pm
Sexy McDreamy: Patrick Dempsey is the 'Sexiest Man Alive' for 2023
Patrick Dempsey on the red carpet for "Ferrari" at the 80th Venice Film Festival.
AFP / Tiziana Fabi

MANILA, Philippines — "Grey's Anatomy" star Patrick Dempsey has been named by People magazine as the "Sexiest Man Alive," succeeding last year's titleholder Marvel star Chris Evans.

Dempsey's title was announced during the November 7 episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!' where audience members guessed the winner might be Timothée Chalamet, Harry Styles, or Travis Kelce.

The 57-year-old actor told People in the magazine's official cover story his happiness to being recognized "at this point in his life."

"It's nice to have the recognition, and certainly my ego takes a little bump, but it gives me the platform to use it for something positive," Dempsey added.

This includes the Dempsey Center he founded to support cancer patients and their loved ones in honor of his late mother Amanda, who passed away in 2014 from ovarian cancer.

At first, Dempsey thought him receiving the title was a joke and laughed it off, "I've always been the bridesmaid! I'd completely forgotten about it and never even contemplated being in this position. So my ego is good."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by People Magazine (@people)

His words might have also been a reference to his 2008 romantic-comedy "Made of Honor," opposite Michelle Monaghan.

Dempsey believes that his children with his wife of 24 years, Jillian Fink, would be teasing him and be pointing reasons why he shouldn't be the "sexiest man alive." The actor admitted that while he peaked many years ago, he is still around to accept the title.

The actor is best known for his role as Derek Shepherd on the long-running show "Grey's Anatomy," as well as the "Enchated" movies with Amy Adams.

He also appeared in "Can't Buy Me Love," "Sweet Home Alabama," "Freedom Writers," "Transformers: Dark of the Moon" and "Bridget Jones's Baby."

Dempsey will next be seen in Michael Mann's "Ferrari" as the Italian racing driver Piero Taruffi. The actor has experience in auto racing and even competed in major events like the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the Rolex 24 at Daytona.

Other titleholders of "Sexiest Man Alive" like Dempsey and Evans include Paul Rudd, Michael B. Jordan, George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Chris Hemsworth, Ryan Reynolds, Bradley Cooper, Idris Elba, Channing Tatum, Dwayne Johnson, Adam Levine, Richard Gere, David Beckham and John Legend.

