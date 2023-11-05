Sid Lucero shares fun facts about Love Before Sunrise co-stars

Sid Lucero is the meticulous doctor Roald to viewers of the GMA primetime series, Love Before Sunrise. He describes his character’s arc as pretty intense and considers its peak or bottom of it to be his favorite. Sid has fun playing the role.

MANILA, Philippines — The last time The STAR had a chat, done virtually, with Sid Lucero was for his GMA Afternoon Prime drama The Fake Life. He essayed the role of a persistent former lover named Mark to Beauty Gonzalez’s Cindy, whose loyal husband was Onats, played by Ariel Rivera. The Fake Life had a good showing in the ratings game.

At some point in the interview, the actor shared what audiences could expect from him after his stint in the series.

“I know for a fact that you can look forward to more projects from Vivamax and from GMA with me in (them).”

True to his word, Sid stars with Dennis Trillo, Bea Alonzo and Andrea Torres in the primetime romantic drama series, Love Before Sunrise.

This time, he takes on the role of a meticulous, neat freak doctor, Roald, according to the bio information about the show’s characters. This co-worker of nurse Stella, portrayed by Bea, might shake up whatever she and Atom (Dennis), as acquaintances-turned-lovers, have.

“Where do I start? I think the arc that Roald will go through is pretty intense,” said Sid of his character in a recent press conference. “And the very peak of or the bottom of his arc, I think it goes both ways, is, at least to me, my favorite part of the show. I think that’s also where all of my heart went, and I’m really excited for, especially that part of the story for you, guys, to see it.”

“Other than that, that’s to me, what I think is what I really like about Roald in his arc and in his journey in the show. I hope you, guys, enjoy it as much as I did,” added he.

With that, Sid has piqued everyone’s interest about the possible inner struggles and personal transformations that await Roald, who, the actor shared in another interview, “likes to do things in a certain way.” It’s up to the viewers to find out the reason behind it.

Photo from Bea Alonzo's Instagram From left: Lead stars Dennis Trillo and Bea Alonzo are joined by Andrea Torres and Sid with director Mark Sicat dela Cruz (center).

The Love Before Sunrise narrative showcases the dramatic talents of its ensemble and lead stars like Dennis, Bea, Sid, and Andrea. For Sid, working with them is fun, as he said in Fast Talk with Boy Abunda.

“That’s the kind of environment I would like to be in when I’m acting,” said he, recalling the working approaches of fellow actors.

Sid noticed that Dennis, in playing Atom, “talks with his eyes, and he likes to squeeze every syllable out of every word” and “everything is inside” for the Kapuso Drama King.

“To balance out what’s happening on the screen,” as Sid put it, he, as a collaborator, had choices to either make “the cadence a little bit faster or just more light (lighter) the way I do.”

With Bea, Sid shared in the same interview that he finds the Box-Office Queen amazing, adding that “she never feels like she’s got anything personal going on because when she’s at work, kung ano yung kailangan lang gawin, yun lang ang kailangan gawin kahit kausapin mo siya, wala siyang dinadalang kahit na anong baggage from anywhere.”

Since Roald’s story is connected to Bea’s Stella, Sid has so far had one scene with Andrea, who is the daring kontrabida Czarina in Love Before Sunrise. They both starred in The Millionaire’s Wife. “She’s a lot to give and she’s fun to watch here,” said he.

From what one can glean from the information given to this paper, Stella works as assistant of Roald, who is smitten by her qualities, “tisay, maganda, at matangkad (fair-skinned, pretty, and tall).”

Given the work dynamics between the nurse and the doctor, Atom feels a bit jealous and this creates little issues in their relationship. The lovers need to address this, as it might lead to separation and closeness between Stella and Roald.

Sid shares a scene with Bea as nurse Stella in the drama.

As has already been reported, Sid is part of the action spectacle film TOPAKK (Triggered), directed by Richard Somes. It also stars Arjo Atayde, Kokoy De Santos, Julia Montes, and Paolo Paraiso.

He won the 71st FAMAS Best Supporting Actor award for Reroute. The same film has also given him another Best Supporting Actor nomination in the upcoming Eddys, in which his sister Max Eigenmann is a nominee in the Best Actress category for 12 weeks.

With the way things are going and about to happen in the personal lives of the Love Before Sunrise characters, the stars were also asked about having what-ifs.

Sid said, “Sa akin kasi yung mga what-ifs dumadating ‘pag dating sa pag-ibig kapag single ako (To me, I experience having what-ifs in love when I’m single) and then when you’re with a girl, when you’re with that person, you kinda think about the other what-ifs in the future, like, ‘Am I going to be with this person for the next 10 years?”

And he concluded it by saying that these what-ifs come up every time one makes a big decision.

(Watch Love Before Sunrise weeknights at 8:50 p.m. on GMA 7 and GMA Pinoy TV.)