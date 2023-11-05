^

Entertainment

Sid Lucero shares fun facts about Love Before Sunrise co-stars

Jerry Donato - The Philippine Star
November 5, 2023 | 12:00am
Sid Lucero shares fun facts about Love Before Sunrise co-stars
Sid Lucero is the meticulous doctor Roald to viewers of the GMA primetime series, Love Before Sunrise. He describes his character’s arc as pretty intense and considers its peak or bottom of it to be his favorite. Sid has fun playing the role.

MANILA, Philippines — The last time The STAR had a chat, done virtually, with Sid Lucero was for his GMA Afternoon Prime drama The Fake Life. He essayed the role of a persistent former lover named Mark to Beauty Gonzalez’s Cindy, whose loyal husband was Onats, played by Ariel Rivera. The Fake Life had a good showing in the ratings game.

At some point in the interview, the actor shared what audiences could expect from him after his stint in the series.

“I know for a fact that you can look forward to more projects from Vivamax and from GMA with me in (them).”

True to his word, Sid stars with Dennis Trillo, Bea Alonzo and Andrea Torres in the primetime romantic drama series, Love Before Sunrise.

This time, he takes on the role of a meticulous, neat freak doctor, Roald, according to the bio information about the show’s characters. This co-worker of nurse Stella, portrayed by Bea, might shake up whatever she and Atom (Dennis), as acquaintances-turned-lovers, have.

“Where do I start? I think the arc that Roald will go through is pretty intense,” said Sid of his character in a recent press conference. “And the very peak of or the bottom of his arc, I think it goes both ways, is, at least to me, my favorite part of the show. I think that’s also where all of my heart went, and I’m really excited for, especially that part of the story for you, guys, to see it.”

“Other than that, that’s to me, what I think is what I really like about Roald in his arc and in his journey in the show. I hope you, guys, enjoy it as much as I did,” added he.

With that, Sid has piqued everyone’s interest about the possible inner struggles and personal transformations that await Roald, who, the actor shared in another interview, “likes to do things in a certain way.” It’s up to the viewers to find out the reason behind it.

From left: Lead stars Dennis Trillo and Bea Alonzo are joined by Andrea Torres and Sid with director Mark Sicat dela Cruz (center).
Photo from Bea Alonzo's Instagram

The Love Before Sunrise narrative showcases the dramatic talents of its ensemble and lead stars like Dennis, Bea, Sid, and Andrea. For Sid, working with them is fun, as he said in Fast Talk with Boy Abunda.

“That’s the kind of environment I would like to be in when I’m acting,” said he, recalling the working approaches of fellow actors.

Sid noticed that Dennis, in playing Atom, “talks with his eyes, and he likes to squeeze every syllable out of every word” and “everything is inside” for the Kapuso Drama King.

“To balance out what’s happening on the screen,” as Sid put it, he, as a collaborator, had choices to either make “the cadence a little bit faster or just more light (lighter) the way I do.”

With Bea, Sid shared in the same interview that he finds the Box-Office Queen amazing, adding that “she never feels like she’s got anything personal going on because when she’s at work, kung ano yung kailangan lang gawin, yun lang ang kailangan gawin kahit kausapin mo siya, wala siyang dinadalang kahit na anong baggage from anywhere.”

Since Roald’s story is connected to Bea’s Stella, Sid has so far had one scene with Andrea, who is the daring kontrabida Czarina in Love Before Sunrise. They both starred in The Millionaire’s Wife. “She’s a lot to give and she’s fun to watch here,” said he.

From what one can glean from the information given to this paper, Stella works as assistant of Roald, who is smitten by her qualities, “tisay, maganda, at matangkad (fair-skinned, pretty, and tall).”

Given the work dynamics between the nurse and the doctor, Atom feels a bit jealous and this creates little issues in their relationship. The lovers need to address this, as it might lead to separation and closeness between Stella and Roald.

Sid shares a scene with Bea as nurse Stella in the drama.

As has already been reported, Sid is part of the action spectacle film TOPAKK (Triggered), directed by Richard Somes. It also stars Arjo Atayde, Kokoy De Santos, Julia Montes, and Paolo Paraiso.

He won the 71st FAMAS Best Supporting Actor award for Reroute. The same film has also given him another Best Supporting Actor nomination in the upcoming Eddys, in which his sister Max Eigenmann is a nominee in the Best Actress category for 12 weeks.

With the way things are going and about to happen in the personal lives of the Love Before Sunrise characters, the stars were also asked about having what-ifs.

Sid said, “Sa akin kasi yung mga what-ifs dumadating ‘pag dating sa pag-ibig kapag single ako (To me, I experience having what-ifs in love when I’m single) and then when you’re with a girl, when you’re with that person, you kinda think about the other what-ifs in the future, like, ‘Am I going to be with this person for the next 10 years?”

And he concluded it by saying that these what-ifs come up every time one makes a big decision.

(Watch Love Before Sunrise weeknights at 8:50 p.m. on GMA 7 and GMA Pinoy TV.)

vuukle comment

GMA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Where's Cassandra?': Rhian Ramos to play ice queen in upcoming 'Encantadia' show

'Where's Cassandra?': Rhian Ramos to play ice queen in upcoming 'Encantadia' show

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 9 hours ago
She will play Mitena, the twin sister of Cassiopeia (Solenn Heussaff), in "Encantadia Chronicles: Sang'gre."
Entertainment
fbtw
Michelle Dee is no cookie-cutter queen, and that&rsquo;s her edge

Michelle Dee is no cookie-cutter queen, and that’s her edge

By MJ Marfori | 1 day ago
Now she is decompressing in Los Angeles before moving forward with her journey to El Salvador, but we caught up with Miss...
Entertainment
fbtw
Daniel Padilla talks about future plans with Kathryn Bernardo

Daniel Padilla talks about future plans with Kathryn Bernardo

By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
Daniel Padilla has obviously discussed the topic of marriage and settling down with his girlfriend, Kathryn Bernardo. He is...
Entertainment
fbtw
Donny Pangilinan, other&nbsp;Good Game stars weigh in on online gaming

Donny Pangilinan, other Good Game stars weigh in on online gaming

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 1 day ago
The cast members of the forthcoming first esports film in the Philippines GG (Good Game) have weighed in on the...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Friends' stars attend Matthew Perry's funeral

'Friends' stars attend Matthew Perry's funeral

By Kristofer Purnell | 14 hours ago
Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer were at the private service held at Los Angeles'...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Nadine Lustre starrer 'Deleter' bags Best Scare at Grimmfest 2023

Nadine Lustre starrer 'Deleter' bags Best Scare at Grimmfest 2023

By Kristofer Purnell | 13 hours ago
Metro Manila Film Festival 2022 Best Film "Deleter" by Mikhail Red, starring Nadine Lustre, won the Big Scare award at the...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Wala po akong na-violate na batas': Abegail Rait says she was single when she met Francis M

'Wala po akong na-violate na batas': Abegail Rait says she was single when she met Francis M

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 14 hours ago
Abegail Rait stressed that she was single when she met the late Francis M, whom she claimed was the father of her daughter,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Five not-so-famous things about The Beatles

Five not-so-famous things about The Beatles

By Emilie Bickerton | 15 hours ago
Here are a few lesser-known facts about the legendary quartet from Liverpool.
Entertainment
fbtw
Abegail Rait apologizes for causing hurt by coming out as Francis M's alleged lover

Abegail Rait apologizes for causing hurt by coming out as Francis M's alleged lover

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 15 hours ago
Abegail Rait apologized for causing pain to the late Francis Magalona's family after she and her daughter revealed themselves...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with