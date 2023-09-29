LIST: Concerts, events for October 2023

MANILA, Philippines — October is a special month having to continue the Filipino Christmas spirit from September, only to be disrupted by the tricks and treats of Halloween.

Speaking of tricks and treats, Philippine stages and venues will be full of them with the different concerts and events happening this month.

October will be full of things to see, here's several of them:

"Hamilton" (October 1, 3-8, 10-15, 17-22, 24-29, 31)

The first international tour of Tony-winning musical "Hamilton" continues its run at The Theater at Solaire this October, with Rachelle Ann Go reprising her role of Elizabeth Schuyler from West End.

FUR (October 2)

British indie rock band FUR have included a debut visit to Manila, specifically the Samsung Hall at SM Aura Premier, in its farewell tour before going on an "extended hiatus."

Sabrina Claudio (October 5)

Also performing at SM Aura Premier's Samsung Hall for a debut visit is American singer-songwriter Sabrina Claudio as part of the Insignia Presents' concert series which included Rex Orange County and Mac Ayres this year.

Erik Santos: MilEStone (October 6)

Erik Santos celebrates his 20th anniversary concert at the Mall of Asia Arena, the same venue of his 15th anniversary in the local entertainment industry, with special guest Yeng Constantino — a fellow singing competition winner-turned-recording artist.

"Walang Aray" (October 6-22)

The Philippine Educational Theater Association (PETA) are reviving the musical "Walang Aray," a reimagining of Severino Reyes' zarzuela "Walang Sugat," for a limited three-weekend run at the PETA Theater Center.

Ahn Hyo Seop: The Present Show (October 8)

"Business Proposal" and "A Time Called You" star Ahn Hyo Seop holds the Philippine stop of his "The Present Show" Asia tour at the Mall of Asia Arena, just one of many Korean artists visiting this month alone.

Rex Orange County (October 8)

As previously mentioned, Insignia Presents is bringing British singer-songwriter Rex Orange County to the Araneta Coliseum, more than three years after he was supposed to visit if not for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Against the Current: Nightmares and Daydreams (October 8)

This Sunday will be a packed one as elsewhere in Metro Manila, American pop-rock band Against the Current led by vocalist Chrissy Costanza is bringing its "Nightmares and Daydreams" world tour to the Skydome at SM North EDSA, its fourth visit to the Philippines but first since 2018.

A1 (October 12-15)

British–Norwegian boy band A1 will be going around the Philippines as part of its 25th anniversary concert tour.

Its first stop is SMX Convention Center in Davao City on October 12, followed by the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino the next day, then two final nights at Quezon City's New Frontier Theater.

Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra: Italian Night (October 13)

The second concert in the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra's 39th season conducted by new music director Maestro Grzegorz Nowak featuring Felix Mendelssohn's "Italian," Antonín Dvorák's "Cello Concerto," and a selected Filipino composition, accompanied by guest Switzerland-based cellist Wen-Sinn Yang.

Dew Jirawat (October 17)

Thai actor Dew Jirawat of "F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers" fame is coming back to Manila, this time for his first solo fanmeet at the Samsung Hall at SM Aura Premier.

Park Seo Joon (October 14)

The Korean actor is staging a "fun meet" at the Araneta Coliseum, his first time in the Philippines since 2019.

Hillsong Church London (October 14)

Hillsong Church London will host a praise and worship event at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Lee Min Ho (October 15)

Just a day after Park Seo Joon's visit, fellow Korean acting royalty Lee Min Ho will be dropping by the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City for a private event, but 30 lucky Filipino fans will be able to attend.

Sam Smith: Gloria (October 21)

Grammy-winning British singer Sam Smith is visiting Manila for a third time, their first since 2018, to bring their Gloria tour to the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Corrs (October 21 and 22)

The Irish family band behind hits like "Breathless," "Runaway," and "Summer Sunshine" are performing for two nights at the Araneta Coliseum — the band's first visit to the Philippines since 2001.

Sharon Cuneta and Gabby Concepcion: Dear Hear (October 27)

The OG love team of Sharon and Gabby reunite for their "Dear Heart" concert — aptly named after the 1981 movie they first worked on together — at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

Swiftchella (October 27)

Fans of Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Taylor Swift celebrate the release of "1989 (Taylor's Version)" with a Coachella-style music festival at the McKinley Whiskey Park.

Mayday Parade (October 27 and 28)

American rock band Mayday Parade are returning to the Philippines, first at Quezon City's New Frontier Theater then at Cebu's Skyhall Seaside.

Halloqueen Ball (October 28 and 29)

A drag Halloween party featuring drag queens Sasha Colby, Krystal Versace, and several local queens (including contestants from the second season of "Drag Race Philippines"), first at Makati's Baked Studios then the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino.

Sarah Geronimo and Bamboo (October 29)

Respected OPM artists and co-judges on "The Voice Philippines" bring their collaborative concert to the SMX Convention Center in Clark after successfully hosting it at the Smart Araneta Coliseum last July 7.

This Clark concert was postponed from October 1 due to Geronimo needing rest due to an unexpected medical condition.

Silverstein (October 31)

Canadian rock band Silverstein are celebratin Halloween at the SM North EDSA Skydome, visiting for the first time since January 2020.

— with updates by Raphael Bello

