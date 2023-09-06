Why Cristine Reyes and Empoy Marquez are the new ‘love team’ to watch

Empoy Marquez says his team-up with Cristine Reyes offers a ‘new and different flavor’ from his successful onscreen pairing with Alessandra de Rossi. Cristine and Empoy topbill Viva Film’s romantic-comedy Kidnap for Romance, which opens in cinemas today.

Cristine Reyes and Empoy Marquez recently got to share the status of their respective love lives.

The two are paired for the first time in the romantic-comedy film Kidnap for Romance, which premieres in cinemas nationwide today, Sept. 6.

The Viva Film’s latest offering is helmed by Victor Villanueva (Patay na si Hesus, Boy Bastos). The movie also stars Boboy Garovillo, Yayo Aguila, Jeric Raval, Nikko Natividad, Debbie Garcia, Archi Adamos, TJ Valderrama, Kyo Quijano, Tyro Daylusan, and Marnie Lapus.

Cristine, who is “happy” with her boyfriend Marco Gumabao, said she wants to keep their relationship low-key and “private.”

“It’s something fresh and I want to somehow keep it low. That’s all,” she stated and added, “Mas maganda yung chill lang yung life. Hindi masyado pinag-uusapan. When it comes to those things, I want to keep it private, of course, we all know about it, but you know…”

The love language that she gives to her loved ones and wants to receive in return is time. “I feel that right now (time is my love language) because I’m busy with work,” she explained. “As in I don’t have the time to attend occasions. It’s sad that I’m not able to go to those events. I’ve missed birthdays, events, while you’d see them (loved ones) on Facebook with pictures together.”

On the other hand, Empoy is currently single. “As of now, I don’t have a love life but pero may kalaro po ako lagi,” the actor-comedian admitted. “Like what AA (Cristine’s nickname) said, private life is the better life. I got hurt before, ngayon may asawa na yun. I’m afraid to try again (love life) but I think darating naman yung bigay ni God sa atin.”

Just like Cristine, Empoy’s love language is also time. “(Time) for your family, loved ones. Cristine is right, time in the world should be valued. Even if you are wealthy, but you don’t have time for your loved ones, it means nothing.”

Jokingly asked what would be his advantage over Marco, he quipped, “Magkamukha kami ni Marco… of Orange and Lemons (referring to Mcoy Fundales, former member of the Pinoy rock band). Ang lamang ko kay Marco? Maybe the abs, he has eight, I have 84. Hahaha!”

Cristine also joked, “I think you have more moles on your face,” and added, “Feeling ko your confidence, yun yung lamang mo kay Marco.”

Both are thrilled to collaborate in Kidnap for Romance. They previously worked together in the drama series Kahit Isang Saglit (2008) and now they are pairing up as a love team for a new film.

In Kidnap for Romance, Cristine plays Elena, also called “Ganda,” who abducts Empoy’s character, Godofredo “Fred” Tan, and holds him captive for ransom as ordered by a leader of a syndicate that she’s part of. Fred is a rich half-Chinese whose grandfather Henry Tan (Boboy) wants him to get married already, but Fred is afraid of commitment.

Henry demands that the two get married after he catches Elena and Fred in an awkward position following a squabble in the latter’s family-owned villa.

Elena’s family might have hit the jackpot if the wedding does indeed take place. But Fred can easily tell the truth and expose Elena. But will he? Can Elena be a good catch for Fred?

According to Cristine, the strength of their “love team” is their onscreen chemistry. “Our strength, I think in my opinion, is our beautiful onscreen chemistry. The scenes that you will see in the movie, some of them are adlibs,” she told The STAR.

“Ang strength namin ni AA, not (only) for this movie but also in real life, is maybe FOG. Akala mo hamog, F-O-G, but (it means) fear of God,” he added.

Empoy teased that in his new film with Cristine as his leading lady, they will show “a different flavor” to the Filipino audience. He was earlier paired with Alessandra de Rossi in Kita Kita and Walang Kaparis.

“Our tandem, with Alessandra, and this 2023 film with Cristine is different. Iba naman po ‘tong flavor na ipapatikim namin sa mga Pilipino,” commented Empoy. “Sakto lang (if he felt pressured). Not really, basta for me, enjoy lang po and our goal naman is to give happiness to the people (through the film).”

When playfully asked about the “flavor” he was referring to for the two actresses, he chose banana for Alessandra and strawberry for Cristine. “Dahil lagi siyang panghabang-buhay, pang-Strawberry Fields Forever. There’s forever in strawberry,” he quipped.