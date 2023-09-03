Robi Domingo, Maiqui Pineda to push wedding despite battle vs rare autoimmune disease

Robi Domingo proposes to his girlfriend of four years, Maiqui Pineda, during their trip to Japan in 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Host Robi Domingo revealed that he is the "groomzilla" as he is working on the preparations of his wedding with fiancee Maiqui Pineda, who is battling a rare autoimmune disease.

In his recent interview with the media, Robi revealed that he suggested to Maiqui that they delay their wedding, but she declined.

"We talked about it. And honestly, because of her condition, I was the one who told her baka dapat i-delay natin ng konti, kasi medyo iniisip ko na 'yung health niya. And then, siya 'yung nagsabi na, 'Don't. Give me something to hope for,'" Robi said.

"And upon hearing that siyempre, iyak ako. 'Lalaban tayo, lalaban,'" he added.

Robi also told the press that his fiancee is now getting better.

"Long way to go pero malayo doon sa image ko na nakikita ko sa kanya nasa hospital bed. Now she can walk properly," he said.

"Of course, ang dami kong question especially about my faith. Bakit siya? Bakit ngayon pa? Bakit sa dinamirami ng tao, bakit kami pa 'yung naapektuhan? But you have to cling on to those strands of faith. And also just looking at her and her progress, 'yun ang nagbibigay ng lakas sa akin na, 'Ah okay lumalaban siya.' ... Mas iyakin talaga ako.

"Now, we have accepted the fact that we have a working prognosis, not just in terms of her health pero how we could fix our relationship, not just with us but with the Lord,'" he added.

The host also said that he is the one doing the wedding preparations.

"Ako ang groomzilla ngayon. Ako ang nagha-handle ng lahat ng mga bagay kaya medyo nakaka-pressure, nakaka-stress. But it's the details that count eh na, okay kailangan ako na bahala, relax ka na diyan," he said.

Maqui was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease called Dermatomyositis, a condition that causes muscle weakness, inflammation and skin rash.

RELATED: Robi Domingo lauded for professionalism in hosting despite fiancée Maqui's autoimmune disease