^

Entertainment

Pio Balbuena offers advice to aspiring content creators: Avoid ridiculing others for quick fame

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 22, 2023 | 12:36pm
Pio Balbuena offers advice to aspiring content creators: Avoid ridiculing others for quick fame
Pio Balbuena, his wife Aira, and Tambay resellers
Philstar.com / Jan Milo Severo

MANILA, Philippines — Content creator and actor Pio Balbuena gave tips to aspiring content creators to achieve their goal in social media. 

In the launch of his new set of Tambay caps recently, Pio advised aspiring content creators to dream big. 

"Gawin mo 'yung magpapasaya sayo na wala kang tinatapakang tao. Ako ayon 'yung mantra ko e, sa buhay at pangarap," he said. 

"Lahat pwede mong gawin. Lalong lalo na sa pangarap, 'wag kang hihinto, 'wag kang titigil. Darating ang panahon at ibibigay din sayo 'yan," he added.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pio Balbuena (@piobalbuena)

The Viva actor warned them not to use the shortcut of being popular by mocking other people in exchange for instant fame. 

"Kung gusto mong sumikat gamit ang pananapak sa ibang tao, medyo mabilis kasi 'yong ganon e. Short cut 'yon e," he said.

"Kahit sino pwedeng sumikat ng mabilis. For example gumawa ka ng isyu diyan, sirain mo si ganito, i-diss mo si ganyan. Sisikat ka agad pero hanggang kailan 'yon? Mas maganda 'yong mas matagal, 'yung mas pinaghihirapan," he added. 

He started as rapper and content creator and now starring in different Viva movies. Pio said he wanted to direct a full length movie soon just like his idol VivaMax director Roman Perez Jr. 

In the same press conference, Pio narrated how he helped the "tambays" to earn money by being a reseller of the Tambay cap. 

He said that he give the cap for P1,000 to them and they resell it for P2,500. 

Tambay cap is available online.

RELATED'Anak ng tokwa': Vlogger calls out Coco Martin for allegedly distracting small businesses in Quiapo

vuukle comment

CONTENT CREATOR

TAMBAY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Jon Semira's proposal video surfaces after breakup with Yassi Pressman

Jon Semira's proposal video surfaces after breakup with Yassi Pressman

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
A marriage proposal video that features businessman Jon Semira and actress Yassi Pressman is now trending on social media...
Entertainment
fbtw
Yaya, Angelina reunited: Manilyn Reynes, Michael V guest on 'It's Showtime'

Yaya, Angelina reunited: Manilyn Reynes, Michael V guest on 'It's Showtime'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
The skit was among the nostalgic birthday surprises of the noontime show for one of its hosts, Ogie, who will turn 56 on August...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jak Roberto brings 'Anti-Silos Class' to Jose Rizal University

Jak Roberto brings 'Anti-Silos Class' to Jose Rizal University

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actor Jak Roberto took his "Anti-Silos Class" to Jose Rizal University. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'The power of love': Zeinab Harake assures support for Ray Parks' FIBA World Cup stint
play

'The power of love': Zeinab Harake assures support for Ray Parks' FIBA World Cup stint

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Despite her busy schedule, social media star Zeinab Harake assured that she will support her boyfriend Ray Parks as he is...
Entertainment
fbtw
Coleen on marriage with Billy: &lsquo;Not perfect but we&rsquo;re happy&rsquo;

Coleen on marriage with Billy: ‘Not perfect but we’re happy’

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 15 hours ago
Coleen Garcia said that she’s now recovering after struggling with her mental health and feeling “left behind”...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Max Collins to show acting chops in three new projects

Max Collins to show acting chops in three new projects

By Jerry Donato | 15 hours ago
Max Collins is part of the key main cast of the action-comedy series, Walang Matigas na Pulis sa Matinik na Misis, the finale...
Entertainment
fbtw
Han Ji Min is accidental psychic and detective in K-drama Behind Your Touch

Han Ji Min is accidental psychic and detective in K-drama Behind Your Touch

By Nathalie Tomada | 15 hours ago
In Netflix’s comedy-thriller Behind Your Touch, Han Ji Min is a small-town veterinarian who finds herself solving crimes...
Entertainment
fbtw
Barbie conquers all

Barbie conquers all

By Baby A. Gil | 15 hours ago
Barbie has conquered the box office.
Entertainment
fbtw
Liza Soberano opens up about her insecurities, Alopecia in Vicki Belo vlog

Liza Soberano opens up about her insecurities, Alopecia in Vicki Belo vlog

By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
Actress Liza Soberano shared her insecurities in her conversation with Dr. Vicki Belo.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with