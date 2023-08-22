Pio Balbuena offers advice to aspiring content creators: Avoid ridiculing others for quick fame

MANILA, Philippines — Content creator and actor Pio Balbuena gave tips to aspiring content creators to achieve their goal in social media.

In the launch of his new set of Tambay caps recently, Pio advised aspiring content creators to dream big.

"Gawin mo 'yung magpapasaya sayo na wala kang tinatapakang tao. Ako ayon 'yung mantra ko e, sa buhay at pangarap," he said.

"Lahat pwede mong gawin. Lalong lalo na sa pangarap, 'wag kang hihinto, 'wag kang titigil. Darating ang panahon at ibibigay din sayo 'yan," he added.

The Viva actor warned them not to use the shortcut of being popular by mocking other people in exchange for instant fame.

"Kung gusto mong sumikat gamit ang pananapak sa ibang tao, medyo mabilis kasi 'yong ganon e. Short cut 'yon e," he said.

"Kahit sino pwedeng sumikat ng mabilis. For example gumawa ka ng isyu diyan, sirain mo si ganito, i-diss mo si ganyan. Sisikat ka agad pero hanggang kailan 'yon? Mas maganda 'yong mas matagal, 'yung mas pinaghihirapan," he added.

He started as rapper and content creator and now starring in different Viva movies. Pio said he wanted to direct a full length movie soon just like his idol VivaMax director Roman Perez Jr.

In the same press conference, Pio narrated how he helped the "tambays" to earn money by being a reseller of the Tambay cap.

He said that he give the cap for P1,000 to them and they resell it for P2,500.

Tambay cap is available online.

