^

Entertainment

Phl tops Google searches worldwide for Taylor Swift

Patricia Dela Roca - The Philippine Star
July 17, 2023 | 12:00am
Phl tops Google searches worldwide for Taylor Swift
The hardcore fans of the pop and country icon Taylor Swift, popularly known as Swifties, made the Philippines rank No.1 globally in the Google search interest for the American pop superstar.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines truly is a Swiftie nation.

The hardcore fans of Taylor Swift, popularly known as Swifties, made the Philippines rank No. 1 globally in Google searches for the American pop superstar.

The Philippines scored a full 100 in worldwide search interest over time for the “Taylor Swift” search term during the week of July 2 to 8, mainly due to the release of her re-recorded album Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) and as ticket sales for the only Southeast Asian leg of her worldwide The Eras Tour in Singapore went live.

The country beat the concert host Singapore (87), the US (79), and Australia (74). After the third and fourth in the 70s, the interest over time fell steeply with Ireland next at No. 5 and scoring 55.

Within the Philippines, CALABARZON (provinces of Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Quezon) topped the regions with 100, closely followed by Metro Manila at 99. The Top 5 is rounded out by Central Luzon (95), Bicol (92), and Western Visayas (91).

The interest over time statistic refers to the dominance of a specific search term compared to others at a certain time and place.

This means that in the Philippines and its Top 5 regions, Taylor Swift as a search term dominated all other keywords. The stat normalizes the overwhelming amount of search data by properly contextualizing it with times and locations.

PhilSTAR L!fe, meanwhile, reported that Filo Swifties have also topped the list of buyers in Klook, a booking platform that offers a concert package that includes tickets to the concert and a one-night stay at a four- or five-star hotel.

This should come as no surprise to many, as the Philippines is said to be home to Swift’s fanbase in Southeast Asia, if not the whole world. Her songs have dominated streaming charts for nearly two years, especially with a steady release schedule.

With the non-inclusion of the Philippines from The Eras Tour, tribute performances in drag shows have drawn hundreds of people in malls and other venues.

Just recently, hundreds of Filo Swifties flocked to a fan event in a local shopping mall to watch a Taylor Swift impersonation by a drag queen named Taylor Sheesh.

Swift hasn’t been in Manila since 2011, when she performed a one-night show at the Araneta Coliseum for her Red Tour.

The Eras Tour is Swift’s sixth concert tour which began in March earlier this year, and will go through five continents before concluding on Aug. 17, 2024 in London.

 

ARTIST

TAYLOR SWIFT

TRENDING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
TAPE to sue former 'Eat Bulaga' members &mdash; report

TAPE to sue former 'Eat Bulaga' members — report

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
Television and Production Exponents Inc. (TAPE) is reportedly filing a case against former members of "Eat Bulaga" (EB)....
Entertainment
fbtw
Korina Sanchez: I don&rsquo;t believe in burning bridges

Korina Sanchez: I don’t believe in burning bridges

By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
Korina Sanchez pulled a surprise early this month when she officially returned as a Kapamilya via a contract-signing on a...
Entertainment
fbtw
After noontime showdown, TV5 and ABS-CBN alliance restarts afternoon TV competition

After noontime showdown, TV5 and ABS-CBN alliance restarts afternoon TV competition

By MJ Marfori | 2 days ago
Now that the noontime arena hullabaloo has simmered, TV5 is out to enter the afternoon drama spot with a bang, thanks to a...
Entertainment
fbtw
'We were duped' by studios, says Hollywood actor union president Fran Drescher

'We were duped' by studios, says Hollywood actor union president Fran Drescher

By Agence France-Presse | 12 hours ago
Hollywood actors were "duped" into extending negotiations for two weeks by studios who wanted more time to promote their summer...
Entertainment
fbtw
TAPE, GMA respond to TVJ copyright infringement charges

TAPE, GMA respond to TVJ copyright infringement charges

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Television and Production Exponents (TAPE) Inc. responded to Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon's copyright infringement...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Cesar Montano talks about his family-oriented, picturesque address in Quezon City

Cesar Montano talks about his family-oriented, picturesque address in Quezon City

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 13 hours ago
Actor Cesar Montano likes living in a quiet neighborhood with a scenic view and an amenity that addresses his love for b...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ben&Ben enters &lsquo;new era of musical growth&rsquo; with latest single, international tour

Ben&Ben enters ‘new era of musical growth’ with latest single, international tour

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 1 day ago
‘Lyrically, a lot of it is influenced by the changes in our personal lives. We are at that point na pati sa personal...
Entertainment
fbtw
Taylor Swift&rsquo;s re-recorded Speak Now still makes for great listen

Taylor Swift’s re-recorded Speak Now still makes for great listen

By Baby A. Gil | 1 day ago
Taylor Swift is a music-making dynamo. She is songwriter, singer, producer, background singer, etc. of every recording she...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Passionista' Anne Curtis shares tips on how to keep an organized life

'Passionista' Anne Curtis shares tips on how to keep an organized life

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 1 day ago
Staying on top of her game, be it in beauty and fashion, fitness, food, travel, or business with her friends, and now being...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with