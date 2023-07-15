^

Entertainment

Lisa Marie Presley death linked to weight loss surgery

Agence France-Presse - Philstar.com
July 15, 2023 | 1:19pm
Lisa Marie Presley death linked to weight loss surgery
In this file photo taken on May 7, 2015, actress and singer Lisa Marie Presley arrives for the premiere of "Mad Max Fury Road" at the Chinese theater in Hollywood, California.
AFP / Chris Delmas

LOS ANGELES, United States — The death of Lisa Marie Presley, the singer-songwriter and only child of rock and roll legend Elvis, was caused by a bowel obstruction related to a prior weight loss surgery, medical examiners said.

Presley, who led a tumultuous life in the sprawling shadow of her world-famous father, died in January at age 54 after being discovered unresponsive in her home and rushed to the hospital.

Her cause of death was determined to be "a small bowel obstruction caused by scar tissue that developed after a previous bariatric surgery years ago. The manner of death is natural," the County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner said in a statement Thursday.

Bariatric surgery is a stomach-shrinking bypass procedure carried out on those wanting to lose excessive weight.

Presley was found by her ex-husband on January 12, and pronounced dead later that afternoon, the medical examiner said.

The ex-husband, Danny Keough, lived at her property in the celebrity-studded Los Angeles suburb of Calabasas. He performed CPR until paramedics arrived and transported her to hospital, where she was put in an induced coma on life support before dying, TMZ reported at the time.

In addition to Keough, whom she divorced in 1994, Presley had also been married to Nicolas Cage, Michael Jackson and actor-composer Michael Lockwood.

Lisa Marie was Elvis's only child. She previously controlled Elvis Presley Enterprises, although she sold the bulk of shares in the company to a private equity firm in 2005.

She retained control of Graceland, the estate her father owned and where he was found unconscious in August 1977.

Elvis' widow Priscilla Presley reached a settlement in May, following a dispute over an amendment removing her from her daughter's will.

In addition to her mother, Lisa Marie Presley was survived by her daughter Riley Keough, who appeared in "Mad Max: Fury Road," as well as teenage twin daughters Harper and Finley. Her son Benjamin Keough died by suicide in 2020.

RELATED: Lisa Marie Presley dead at 54: John Travolta, Tom Hanks react

LISA MARIE PRESLEY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
TAPE to sue former 'Eat Bulaga' members &mdash; report

TAPE to sue former 'Eat Bulaga' members — report

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Television and Production Exponents Inc. (TAPE) is reportedly filing a case against former members of "Eat Bulaga" (EB)....
Entertainment
fbtw
After noontime showdown, TV5 and ABS-CBN alliance restarts afternoon TV competition

After noontime showdown, TV5 and ABS-CBN alliance restarts afternoon TV competition

By MJ Marfori | 14 hours ago
Now that the noontime arena hullabaloo has simmered, TV5 is out to enter the afternoon drama spot with a bang, thanks to a...
Entertainment
fbtw
TAPE, GMA respond to TVJ copyright infringement charges

TAPE, GMA respond to TVJ copyright infringement charges

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Television and Production Exponents (TAPE) Inc. responded to Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon's copyright infringement...
Entertainment
fbtw
Willie Revillame open to collaborate with TAPE

Willie Revillame open to collaborate with TAPE

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Veteran showbiz columnist Cristy Fermin revealed that Willie Revillame is open for communication with Television and Production...
Entertainment
fbtw
Star Magic celebrates 30 years of stardom

Star Magic celebrates 30 years of stardom

By Kane Errol Choa | 14 hours ago
The country’s brightest stars gathered for the unveiling of the Star Magic 30 Catalogue as part of the 30th anniversary...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
The Philippines ranks 1st in Google searches for Taylor Swift

The Philippines ranks 1st in Google searches for Taylor Swift

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Her fans in the Philippines showed their love for her by dominating the online searches related to Taylor Swift on Google...
Entertainment
fbtw
Side A co-founder Rodel Gonzalez is 1st Asian, only Filipino licensed Disney painter
Exclusive

Side A co-founder Rodel Gonzalez is 1st Asian, only Filipino licensed Disney painter

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Rodel Gonzalez officially became a licensed Disney artist in 2008, just before the company slowly grew its already huge empire...
Entertainment
fbtw
World's best 'John Lennon' act excited to perform for Filipino fans

World's best 'John Lennon' act excited to perform for Filipino fans

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Javier Parisi, the world’s greatest John Lennon tribute act, is excited to perform in front of his Filipino fans as...
Entertainment
fbtw
Sandara Park reveals she has no savings, investment

Sandara Park reveals she has no savings, investment

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
K-pop star Sandara Park revealed that she has no savings and investment.
Entertainment
fbtw
'Taas noo dahil Pilipino tayo': Herlene Budol uses interpreter, Miss Grand Philippines 2023 Q&A goes viral

'Taas noo dahil Pilipino tayo': Herlene Budol uses interpreter, Miss Grand Philippines 2023 Q&A goes viral

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Miss Philippines Tourism 2023 Herlene Budol believed that education is the number one problem of youth today.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with