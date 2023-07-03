Jane Oineza finally reaps the rewards of her hard work

Jane is set to take on the lead role in the forthcoming joint series of ABS-CBN and TV5, Nag aapoy na Damdamin, along with (from left) Tony Labrusca, Ria Atayde and JC de Vera. It is helmed by FM Reyes.

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Jane Oineza is relishing every acting project she’s offered up to this day.

She began her showbiz career at the age of five in the ABS-CBN teleserye Sa Dulo ng Walang Hanggan in 2001. In 2008, she joined the children’s sketch comedy show, Goin’ Bulilit, which paved the way for more showbiz projects. She has appeared in various television and movie shows since then.

Just recently, it was announced that Jane will take on the lead role in the forthcoming joint series of ABS-CBN and TV5, Nag-aapoy na Damdamin, along with JC de Vera, Ria Atayde and Tony Labrusca. It is helmed by FM Reyes, who previously directed Maging Sino Ka Man, Magpahanggang Wakas and Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin.

The actress is paired with boyfriend RK Bagatsing in the MAVX fi lm, Swing.

“I’ve been patiently waiting and I’m really overwhelmed with all the positive response that I’m getting,” she responded when asked for a reaction on fans getting excited that finally, after being in the showbiz industry for quite some time, she will now headline a teleserye in Nag-aapoy na Damdamin.

“And I always say this, I’ve been planting my seeds and being patient lang and waiting for it to grow. And if this is my time (to shine) then I know that I’ve put in my hard work as well,” she furthered during the press event of Cattleya Killer.

She previously portrayed one of the major characters in the afternoon teleserye Nasaan Ka Nang Kailangan Kita in 2015 as Corrine.

She plays detective agent Tina Galvez in the six-episode crime-thriller series.

Asked on how she would handle opportunities in her decades-long career, she remarked, “The same as my usual naman na with every project that I get, regardless of the role, I just try to do my best to give them what they are asking from me and to give (the role) justice and to give my 202 percent in everything. And it doesn’t change whatever my role is.”

That’s why when she was offered to play detective agent Tina Galvez in the crime-thriller Cattleya Killer, she readily accepted the part. The six-episode series was co-produced by ABS-CBN International Production and Nathan Studios. It is also the first series of the former with Amazon’s international streaming platform Prime Video.

Directed by Dan Villegas (Exes Baggage, English Only, Please) and written by Dodo Dayao (Midnight in a Perfect World, If You Leave), Cattleya Killer became the most-watched series among Filipino subscribers when it premiered last month .

It was based on the classic ‘90s Filipino thriller-film, Sa Aking Mga Kamay (In My Own Hands), starring Aga Muhlach.

Cattleya Killer stars Arjo Atayde, Jake Cuenca, Zsa Zsa Padilla, Ria Atayde, Ricky Davao, Nonie Buencamino and Christopher de Leon.

When Jane first learned that she would be joining the cast, she got “super excited” and said yes immediately.

Kapamilya actress Jane Oineza poses for a photo during a press event for ABS-CBN International Production and Amazon’s Prime Video fi rst series collaboration Cattleya Killer.

“So there’s no reason to say no to it because first of all, this is one of my dream roles. One of my dream roles really is to do action (and) to do something cool like this. So from there, I grabbed that opportunity and I was game to do it right away,” she explained.

Jane went out of her comfort zone while filming the series and that’s what she considered as the fun part of doing it.

She told The STAR, “I enjoyed (filming it) because I also believe that… I don’t like din na putting people in a box. I don’t like it na, ‘Ito ka, ito lang yung pwede mong gawin. Because you are a woman, because you are this (you set a limit to what you can do).’”

“I was able to prove that just do what you like. Don’t let others define what you can and cannot do,” she added.

She believed that Cattleya Killer is “world-class” because “it’s something new.” “We don’t usually release psycho-thriller series but this one, it has a different tempo (and) approach. And I’m proud to say that (Cattleya Killer) is on a par with other available series from other countries,” she said.

She also maintained that the Filipino audience is “ready for new and daring concepts.” “Na-open tayo sa ganun when streaming platforms became more available for our audience and yeah, I think we’re ready,” she said.

Meanwhile, Jane and boyfriend RK Bagatsing will essay more daring roles in their upcoming film, Swing, an “adult love story about a couple who’s trying to save their marriage through unconventional means — that is engaging in swinging or swapping sexual partners.”

According to Jane, she and RK are able to balance out their personal and professional lives, individually and as a couple.

“I guess we’re both professionals also so when it comes to work mode, work mode din. He has his own thing going on and I have my own thing going on,” she shared.

“We don’t forget to keep each other updated (and) to make time (for each other) when we can. Kung maisingit yan sa schedule or if we have (some spare) time na pwedeng isingit na magkita then we would. I’m just happy that it’s all balanced out, our work and a happy life.”

Is RK “the one” for Jane? The actress said that she will just leave it to the “universe to decide.”

“We put in the work, and then we wait for it and then well, yeah because we will get there naman,” she asserted.