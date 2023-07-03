Matteo helps bring out the business side of Sarah

MANILA, Philippines — Having a partner who helps you achieve your dreams is important for Sarah Geronimo, who has been married to Matteo Guidicelli for three years now.

“Like any other normal person, we need to be surrounded by people who are trustworthy, so you will not be afraid to be yourself,” the Pop Star Royalty recently told The Philippine STAR and other members of the press.

“When we start to have kids, I think it’s important that they are equipped with the knowledge about finances. They need that so they will not go wrong. That’s the goal financially.”

Sarah always gets jitters whenever talk centers on money matters.

“I’m very, very proud of my husband,” she said of the actor-athlete and TV host. “I am not just vocal and open about it. I want that our personal lives as a couple to be ours.”

“But that’s part of our lives as public figures,” she continued. “People who will ground you is important and who will be completely honest with you. It’s hard to be wrong in the public eye. I’m very happy and proud to be part of a company that values the future of the Filipino family and educates people about financial literacy.”

Sarah recently joined Sunlife as its newest brand ambassador, joining Matteo, who has been with the financial services company for eight years, as well as Piolo Pascual, his son Iñigo and Donnie Pangilinan.

“Sunlife really developed my knowledge about finances and investing. Sunlife carries you throughout the years and guides you every step of the way,” she said.

Sarah and Matteo have definitely taken their marriage to another level after being in lockdown together immediately after their wedding on Feb. 20, 2020.

“The week after our wedding, (the COVID pandemic) lockdown happened, so we were forced to stay in the condominium for six months. There were only the two of us and our dog, 04. It was actually a challenge. We had many learnings and discoveries,” shared Sarah.

Two years back, Sarah and Matteo also put up their own company, G Productions, to mount concerts and shows. On their own, they have managed to invest their money in really productive businesses.

“We see a lot of potentials in artists,” Sarah said. “Some are really very good, but they lack the needed push. Their talents or capabilities as an artist are not maximized.

“Even me, when I hear certain music offered to me, I will think of a certain artist who will be more fit to record that song. So, I told my husband, ‘Love, it will be nice if in the future, we can — not manage — also get involved in the production (process), whatever project that is.’”

As mentioned, G Productions was started by the couple during the pandemic. “We were shooting videos at home on our own,” Matteo shared how it all began. “We thought of having a production company, G Productions. We simply laughed (at the idea). But afterwards, we took it seriously.”

To date, G Productions has been co-producing projects with Viva. Sarah’s music videos and concerts are co-produced with the entertainment company. Her forthcoming concert with rock star Bamboo on July 7 at the Araneta Coliseum is mounted by G Productions.

“Sarah is the president of G Productions,” Matteo revealed.

“I’m really encouraging her. She has creative control in doing what she wants. Every single day, you see her growth as an independent woman. She really knows what she wants. I want to make Sarah feel that she can do what she wants to do.

“I’m just here to support my wife. (My) legs are down here, but it’s all her brains and creativity. Sarah is all about collaborations. If you hear her new songs, those are all from new artists. That’s her advocacy. To really push Filipino artists.”

Meanwhile, G Studios is where Sarah’s recordings and shoots will be done. But it will also be open to other artists.

“We’re opening end of July,” Matteo said. “We can shoot in Alabang. My wife has a businesswoman heart. It’s inside her. I’m just here to support her.”

The pop star lamented there is really no studio in the south. “We have many friends who live in the south. So, they can go there and use the studio when it opens,” she said.

Sarah is convinced that she should know the business side of her career.

“I think that’s part of the protocol that you should know money matters, as well,” she maintained. “I hope one day, we artists can really enrich our art.”

Added Matteo, “If we’re very passionate on something, on a certain topic and we really want to put time and effort and invest on something, we try to keep it within very, very few people, with our family, just us. It’s more of a family-oriented thing all the time.”