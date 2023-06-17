^

Entertainment

Pen Medina ‘slowly getting stronger’ after spine surgery

Charmie Joy Pagulong - The Philippine Star
June 17, 2023 | 12:00am
Pen Medina â€˜slowly getting strongerâ€™ after spine surgery
PHOTOS FROM PEN’S INSTAGRAM

MANILA, Philippines — Pen Medina is on the road to recovery after undergoing a surgery last year due to degenerative disc disease (DDD), a spine disorder.

“I feel better. My wound is healing,” the veteran actor said in Tagalog during the media conference for FPJ’s Batang Quiapo. He plays Marciano “Marsing” Dimaculangan in the ABS-CBN series. His only problem, he added, is his weak heart. “Yung pagod, yung init, but (I’m) slowly getting stronger.”

He also acknowledged the people from the showbiz industry who extended their support to him during those tough times.

 

Following his hospitalization, there are still limits as to what he can do physically, especially during the taping of FPJ’s Batang Quiapo. “I need to be careful because of the implant,” he shared. “Titanium eh. Dalawang ganung kahaba nakaturnilyo dun sa buto. I can’t do back movements or twist or stoop.”

“But I try to (do movements). For example, direk Coco (Martin) asked me, ‘Tito Pen, can you do this?’ Yung namamalimos ako. I tried to carry it out. ‘Pag hindi sumakit, ‘Kaya ko, direk, ‘wag lang malayo (and) ‘wag lang mabilis.’”

He likewise requested to have a cut-off time for his working schedule to have enough time to rest. “Especially during taping, we don’t follow a script, (it’s) on the spot, we usually extend our shooting hours. I asked for a cut-off (time). At first, I was shy to ask. But I felt that my body became weaker and I had an irregular heart (rate), so I asked for a 10 (p.m.) o’clock cut-off.”

At 72, Pen doesn’t have plans of retiring just yet. “This is what we love (to do),” he stated. “There are also a lot of actors who still work (even at this age). Kaya… hangga’t kaya (we will still work).”

“The filming is not every day. Especially (in this series), we have a lot of cast members. Hindi naman kami isasalang ng three times a week. But I’m really thankful because we get to film (just a couple of times) per week. The rest of the week, I could still take some time off and rest. I usually paint and draw (during my free time). Hopefully, I could mount (an art) exhibit,” he added.

Using a pencil, Pen had sketched 10 “studies” and 50 mini paintings to date. He showed some of his sample artworks from his phone during the press interview, including Adolf Hitler, a portrait of his father and several nude paintings.

But his art pieces are not ripe for an exhibit yet, he admitted. “Because it is not unified. When you stage an exhibit, it should have a (common) theme.”

“It’s hard to explain,” he said on the concept of his collections. “For the big paintings, it’s a reflection of our lives. Most of the people don’t know what we show here… They say, ‘Bakit masama yung mga character(s) sa…?’ Actually, they are not that bad. When people get to discover the true description of what a bad person is, they will be surprised. That’s the theme of my paintings. Mga studies pa lang, eh.”

He already sold some of his artworks to buyers, including a broadcaster who interviewed him. “But as of now, I don’t sell (my artworks).”

(FPJ’s Batang Quiapo airs on weeknights at 8 on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC, and Kapamilya Online Live on ABS-CBN Entertainment’s YouTube channel and Facebook page. The show is also available to viewers in and out of the Philippines on iWantTFC, while viewers outside of the Philippines can watch it on The Filipino Channel on cable and IPTV.)

ACTOR
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Original 'Eat Bulaga' hosts, staff reunite in new TV5 'home'

Original 'Eat Bulaga' hosts, staff reunite in new TV5 'home'

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
The original hosts and production staff of "Eat Bulaga" were reunited at the TV5 office in Mandaluyong ahead of their first...
Entertainment
fbtw
TAPE's Jalosjos brothers reveal 'questionable expenditures' in 'Eat Bulaga!'

TAPE's Jalosjos brothers reveal 'questionable expenditures' in 'Eat Bulaga!'

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
Brothers Jon and Bullet Jalosjos, both top TAPE executives, revealed they discovered some "questionable" findings in the expenditures...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jose Manalo, Wally Bayola offered P2M each to stay with TAPE's 'Eat Bulaga' &mdash; Cristy Fermin

Jose Manalo, Wally Bayola offered P2M each to stay with TAPE's 'Eat Bulaga' — Cristy Fermin

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Former "Eat Bulaga" hosts Jose Manalo and Wally Bayola reportedly declined an offer of P2 million each to stay as hosts in...
Entertainment
fbtw
Buboy Villar reportedly not leaving 'Eat Bulaga' despite bashing, cheating allegations

Buboy Villar reportedly not leaving 'Eat Bulaga' despite bashing, cheating allegations

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
"Eat Bulaga" host Buboy Villar will not leave the longest-running noontime show after a controversy in the "Ang Pinaka" segment...
Entertainment
fbtw
'An absolute ball': 'Game of Thrones' star Emilia Clarke, 'The Crown's' Olivia Colman join Marvel

'An absolute ball': 'Game of Thrones' star Emilia Clarke, 'The Crown's' Olivia Colman join Marvel

By Kristofer Purnell | 10 hours ago
Marvel newcomers Emilia Clarke and Olivia Colman both shared their reasons to be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
priority latest
Array
(
)

latest
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2274356
            [Title] => Why the halls of TV5 are more alive than ever
            [Summary] => Since the revamp in 2009, it is a fact that TV5 has had a tumultuous ride in terms of finding its footing in the entertainment industry.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-17 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 136570
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1807166
            [AuthorName] => MJ Marfori
            [SectionName] => Entertainment
            [SectionUrl] => entertainment
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/16/e1apic_2023-06-16_18-05-39826_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2274355
            [Title] => How Vin deepens marital bond with Sophie
            [Summary] => Actor Vin Abrenica is a first-time father after the birth of his daughter Avianna, who is turning two years old. 
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-17 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1452141
            [AuthorName] => Leah C. Salterio
            [SectionName] => Entertainment
            [SectionUrl] => entertainment
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/16/e2apic_2023-06-16_18-01-59414_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2274353
            [Title] => Post-pandemic music: Monochrome, Superego, The Garceaus
            [Summary] =>  What has three years of pandemic wrought?
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-17 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 133724
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1431668
            [AuthorName] => Juaniyo Arcellana
            [SectionName] => Entertainment
            [SectionUrl] => entertainment
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/16/e4apic_2023-06-16_17-55-17168_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2274374
            [Title] => Sprouses to be: Dylan Sprouse, Barbara Palvin confirm engagement
            [Summary] => Actor Dylan Sprouse and model Barbara Palvin have confirmed they are engaged to be wed after dating for five years.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-16 18:55:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1806731
            [AuthorName] => Kristofer Purnell
            [SectionName] => Entertainment
            [SectionUrl] => entertainment
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/03/22/0631466624776_2023-03-22_15-24-00135_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [4] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2274349
            [Title] => Prince Harry and Meghan Markle end their $20 million deal with Spotify after just one show
            [Summary] => Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have parted ways with streaming platform Spotify with whom the couple signed a $20 million (P1.11 billion) multiyear exclusive deal with in late 2020.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-16 18:30:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1806731
            [AuthorName] => Kristofer Purnell
            [SectionName] => Entertainment
            [SectionUrl] => entertainment
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2022/12/25/afp-meghan-markle-prince-harry-robertfkennedy_2022-12-25_12-13-05493_thumbnail.jpg
        )

)

abtest
Why the halls of TV5 are more alive than ever

Why the halls of TV5 are more alive than ever

By MJ Marfori | 1 hour ago
Since the revamp in 2009, it is a fact that TV5 has had a tumultuous ride in terms of finding its footing in the entertainment...
Entertainment
fbtw
How Vin deepens marital bond with Sophie

How Vin deepens marital bond with Sophie

By Leah C. Salterio | 1 hour ago
Actor Vin Abrenica is a first-time father after the birth of his daughter Avianna, who is turning two years old.
Entertainment
fbtw
Post-pandemic music: Monochrome, Superego, The Garceaus

Post-pandemic music: Monochrome, Superego, The Garceaus

By Juaniyo Arcellana | 1 hour ago
What has three years of pandemic wrought?
Entertainment
fbtw
Sprouses to be: Dylan Sprouse, Barbara Palvin confirm engagement

Sprouses to be: Dylan Sprouse, Barbara Palvin confirm engagement

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 hours ago
Actor Dylan Sprouse and model Barbara Palvin have confirmed they are engaged to be wed after dating for five years.
Entertainment
fbtw
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle end their $20 million deal with Spotify after just one show

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle end their $20 million deal with Spotify after just one show

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 hours ago
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have parted ways with streaming platform Spotify with whom the couple signed a $20...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with