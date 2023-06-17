New TVJ show may be titled 'This is Eat' â€” report

^

New TVJ show may be titled 'This is Eat' — report

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 17, 2023 | 11:47am
Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon in an episode of "Eat Bulaga." The trio, collectively known as TVJ, has been hosting the show since 1979.
Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The new TV5 noontime show of Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, Joey de Leon and the rest of the Dabarkads may be titled "This is Eat."

This is according to a PEP report, although the entertainment news site said its sources do not want to confirm it. The hosts are also reportedly still considering other names for their new show. 

In the same article, Tito said that they are "still contemplating" the title of the show. He, along with his brother Vic and Joey, have been hosting the show since 1979. They last appeared on the show last May 31 after their resignation from Television and Production Exponents Inc. (TAPE), the production company that has been producing the show. 

"So, ito lang, simple. Ang legal stand namin, we have the papers to prove that we own Eat Bulaga! for 44 years. Dapat sila, nag-claim noon pa. Why now?" Jon said. 

He also said that the trademark was scheduled to expire on June 14, 2023, but they had already filed the renewal of registration for the "Eat Bulaga" trademark.

Tito said that their new noontime show may start on July 1 or July 3. 

