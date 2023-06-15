Original 'Eat Bulaga' hosts, staff reunite in new TV5 'home'

MANILA, Philippines — The original hosts and production staff of "Eat Bulaga" were reunited at the TV5 office in Mandaluyong ahead of their first show in the network.

In their official Facebook account, Ryan Agoncillo led the live video while showing other hosts and staff.

"Alas dose na," Ryan said in the video.

"Live na yan? Ano ba yan, nakakamiss naman mag-live," Allan K said.

Wally Bayola, Paolo Ballesteros and Jose Manalo also greeted their fans as they shout out their names.

Tito Sotto also appeared in the live video as he also watched the live presentation on his phone.

Ryan also showed other production staff in the video.

He also showed their "pang-mayaman" lunch.

"Brod, bat ganto 'yung lunch natin dito pang-mayaman?" Ryan told Jose.

Earlier this month, Tito revealed that they are bringing 95% of the production crew of “Eat Bulaga” to TV5.

In his interview with TV5’s “Frontline Pilipinas,” Tito said that their new TV show on TV5 will start airing on the first week of July or earlier.

“95 percent ng involved sa production, including the hosts, ay kasama namin,” Tito said.

TV5's MediaQuest Holdings Inc. announced earlier this month that TVJ and the Dabarkads have entered into an agreement to produce content for TV5 and other MediaQuest platforms.

