Buboy Villar reportedly not leaving 'Eat Bulaga' despite bashing, cheating allegations

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 15, 2023 | 11:11am
MANILA, Philippines — "Eat Bulaga" host Buboy Villar will not leave the longest-running noontime show after a controversy in the "Ang Pinaka" segment last week. 

According to PEP, a staff close to Buboy debunked rumors that Buboy will leave the show because of bashing. 

The source said that the rumors are "fake news."

The source added that Buboy's participation in the latest episodes of the noontime show validated that he's not leaving. 

Buboy and "Eat Bulaga" received a lot of criticism after social media users noticed that the host's staff won the "Ang Pinaka" segment last week. 

Netizens accused Buboy of cheating and said that the show's segment is scripted. 

Veteran showbiz columnist Cristy Fermin reported last week that Buboy will leave the show because he can't handle the bashing anymore. 

“Mahigpit na rin daw ang kanyang schedule dahil nagko-host pa siya kay Boobay, sa 'Boobay and Tekla Show.' May gagawin pa raw siyang isang teleserye, kasama daw talaga siya do'n,” she said. 

RELATED‘Walang personalan’: Lolit Solis defends Paolo Contis for accepting ‘Eat Bulaga’ hosting

