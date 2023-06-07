‘Walang personalan’: Lolit Solis defends Paolo Contis for accepting ‘Eat Bulaga’ hosting

New 'Eat Bulaga' hosts on GMA-7

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran showbiz columnist and talent manager Lolit Solis defended her talent Paolo Contis for accepting the “Eat Bulaga” hosting job.

In her Instagram account, Lolit posted a photo of her with Paolo, saying that the actor idolizes comedians Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon.

“Idol ni Paolo Contis ang TVJ Salve. Bata pa siya fan na siya ng Tito, Vic and Joey. Ironic na nangyari ang 'gulo' ng TVJ at heto ngayon, isa sa host si Paolo Contis sa programa na ilalagay sa dating oras ng Eat Bulaga,” Lolit said.

Lolit said that Paolo accepted the noontime show gig because he’s under GMA Artist Center and he needs a job.

“Trabaho lang, walang personalan. Dahil kahit kelan hindi papasok sa isip ni Paolo na magiging katapat siya sa programa ng Tito, Vic at Joey. Under siya ng management ng GMA Artists Center at kung anong trabaho ang ibigay sa kanya, tinatanggap niya,” she said.

Lolit hoped that there will be no “bad blood” between Paolo and the former hosts of “Eat Bulaga.”

“A good soldier following his superior. Talagang hindi mo maiiwasan mga ganitong pangyayari. Kahit nga si Paolo hindi akalaing mangyayari ito pero iyon ang gusto ng management niya, at palagay ko naman hindi magiging dahilan para magkaruon ng bad blood sa mga involved,” she said.

“Sana nga both parties maging matagumpay,dahil liit lang mundo ng showbiz. Hindi na dapat meron pang maliliit na kaguluhan. Dapat lahat maayos. More work, the better. More shows mas magaling. Basta trabaho, go lang, mas bongga,” she added.

Paolo earlier stated that he’s hoping that the public will give the new "Eat Bulaga" set of hosts a chance.

“Masaya at very hopeful ang atmosphere sa studio. From the bosses, staff, crew, lalo sa studio audience,” Paolo said.

“'Yung bashing expected naman 'yun. I just hope people can give us and the show a chance... Ang goal lang naman namin is magtrabaho at magpasaya ng tao. Wala kaming gustong apakan na tao.”

