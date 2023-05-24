'I feel flattered': Cheska Kramer on netizens' clamor for daughter Kendra to join pageant

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Cheska Garcia-Kramer reacted to the netizens' wish that her eldest daughter Kendra can become a beauty queen someday.

In the Mr. DIY press conference where the Team Kramer was named as the brand’s ambassador, Cheska said she's flattered that some want Kendra to represent the country in pageants, but at the same time, she doesn’t want to give her daughter too much pressure.

“I feel flattered that they think Kendra can one day represent the Philippines, but at the same time I really don't put much on to it because I don't want also to pressure my daughter and telling her na 'magiging Miss Universe ka, magiging ganyan ka,'” Cheska said.

“Because you know, sometimes when you put things sa head nila and hindi mangyari 'di ba napakasakit ‘non?” she added.

Cheska added that instead of pressuring her daughter to become a beauty queen, she always remind Kendra that she will be what the Lord wants her to be.

“Instead, I always tell her, 'You'll be what the Lord is set you to be. You'll know it. Whatever mama says, later on it will put it in your heart who eventually you want to be,” she said.

Mr. DIY tapped members of the Team Kramer as their celebrity endorsers for their “The Family Store for Everyday Needs - Meron DIYan” campaign during a media launch in Novotel Quezon City recently.

“Mr. DIY is not just a store; it is an embodiment of values and aspirations. When we say Mr. DIY, we talk about improving family life by enhancing homes. About nurturing our familial bonds and fostering a loving environment within our households,” said CEO Roselle Andaya.

The campaign underscores Mr. DIY’s goal of providing families with their everyday home and lifestyle needs. The brand remains committed to its “Always Low Prices” motto, offering a variety of products and essentials that aim to meet the daily needs and demands of its consumers.

Andaya said that affordability and quality of products are not opposites, and that everyone should expect to get value for money without compromise on the products that will be part of their homes. She aadded that Mr. DIY is also about creating nurturing spaces for families.

