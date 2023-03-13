Lauren Dyogi on ABS-CBN: We're now content creator; GMA is no. 1 station

MANILA, Philippines — It seems like that invisible yet palpable wall that permeated for more than a decade between ABS-CBN and GMA-7 has been broken down with Lauren Dyogi saying that ABS-CBN is gearing toward a new direction and declaring GMA-7 as the "no. 1 station" today.

In an ambush interview with reporters last week, the ABS-CN head of TV production said that their mindset now is geared toward collaborations.

He was seen together with GMA-7 executives, including GMA Network senior vice president and president and Chief Executive Officer of GMA Films Annette Gozon-Valdes, Senior Vice President for Entertainment Group Lilybeth Rasonable, and First Vice President for Program Management Joey Abacan.

Abacan posted the meeting on his Instagram Stories.

Dyogi said it was a "very pleasant" meeting with a bit of socials and business talk on their very first collaboration.

Together with Viu, ABS-CBN and GMA are producing "Unbreak My Heart," starring Jodi Sta. Maria, Richard Yap, Gabbi Garcia and Joshua Garcia. The cast and crew are filming in parts of Europe for the soap opera that will be airing this year on GMA-7.

When asked if there are still issues between the two networks, Dyogi explained that the two former rivals are now beyond that.

"For now, you need to understand that we're not a network anymore. We don't have a franchise. We're a media company. We're a content creator now. So wherever we can bring our content with the biggest reach, and we have to recognize that GMA has the biggest reach right now, and they're the no. 1 station," Dyogi said.

He added that ABS-CBN is very thankful for GMA-7 for opening its doors to them. He also thanked their other partners, A2Z and TV5, where their shows are simultaneously broadcast on free TV along with their streaming channel.

"We've been struggling for the past three years, but, awa ng Diyos, nandito pa rin po kami," Dyogi remarked.

"Our mindset right now is really collaboration because we will be honest, we cannot do it on our own. It's very difficult to do it on our own.

"Isa lang naman pangarap natin ng mga Filipino artists — to really go global. Hanapan natin ng paraan whether it's Netflix, Amazon, Viu. Lahat ng posibilidad," he ended. — Video from Kapamilya Online World YouTube channel

WATCH: Lauren Dyogi says ABS-CBN now a media content creator

