Lea Salonga begins rehearsal for Broadway musical 'Here Lies Love'

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 2, 2023 | 5:09pm
Multi-awarded singer-actress Lea Salonga
Lea Salonga / Released

NEW YORK, United States — Broadway star Lea Salonga has began rehearsing for the musical “Here Lies Love.”

In her Instagram account, Lea posted a photo of her with the cast of the Broadway musical. 

"First day of @herelieslovebway rehearsals! The first ALL-FILIPINO company on Broadway! What a way to kick off #AAPIHeritageMonth2023!!" Lea wrote in the caption. 

"Here Lies Love" is the first musical on Broadway about the Philippines. All of the leading roles are mostly Filipinos. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Lea said joining the musical is very special to her. 

“Number one, as a Filipino artist, I am incredibly excited that audiences will finally get to see on Broadway this beautiful, impactful and important musical,” she said.

“Two, I get to go back to the Broadway Theatre which is where I made my own Broadway debut over 30 years ago, which is wild for me to think about. So, it’s a really sweet, full-circle moment,” she added.

Apart from Lea, other Filipino cast members are Melody Butiu, Moses Villarama, Jasmine Forsberg, Reanne Acasio, Jaygee Macapugay, Julia Abueva, Renée Albulario, Aaron Alcaraz, Carol Angeli, Nathan Angelo, Kristina Doucette, Roy Flores, Timothy Matthew Flores, Sarah Kay, Jeigh Madjus, Aaron "AJ" Mercado, Geena Quintos, Shea Renne, and Angelo Soriano.

The show will premiere on June 17.

