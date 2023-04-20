Beauty Gonzalez excited to speak Bisaya in upcoming show with Bong Revilla

MANILA, Philippines — Beauty Gonzalez has watched many of Bong Revilla's past movies with his leading ladies to prepare for their upcoming sitcom titled "Walang Matigas na Pulis sa Matinik na Misis."

From the senator's 1990s action-comedy franchise with wife Lani Mercado of the same title to Revilla's starrers with Sunshine Cruz and Maricel Soriano, Beauty said she did her due diligence for their upcoming team-up which had already had its story conference.

She heard that the actor-turned-politician was a "nice guy" and he's an "institution" in the Philippine entertainment scene that's why she wanted to work with him.

"Feeling ko it will be a hit show kasi we need something to laugh, we need something to be happy," the actress said at last week's launch of Hey Pretty Skin, a beauty brand that has for the first time tapped a celebrity endorser like the actress.

"We need something na, you know, maka-relate mga Bisaya also, and for Sen. Bong to open this door for me, sa mga Bisaya, I'm very proud of it," she added while sampling a few choice words and expressions in Bisaya, to the delight of the many distributors of the beauty brand who were also present during the presscon.

Her manager, Katrina Aguila, said the project is still in the story con phase and advised to wait for confirmation from Revilla himself.

"Excited na excited ako kasi gusto kong ipakita 'yung nakakatawang side ko. Kasi 'yun 'yung hindi nakikita masyado ng mga tao na I'm funny, too, and, at the same time, I'm a proud Bisaya. If matuloy itong show na ito, isho-showcase ko pagka-Bisaya ko and hello, ang dami nating Bisaya dito. May mapanood tayo sa TV na we're also talking our language," the actress added.



Apart from the actor-politician, Beauty is also looking forward to working with more GMA-7 artists as she finds herself crossing off names from her bucketlist.

She worked with Dingdong Dantes in "AlterNate." Beauty also did a heavy afternoon drama, "Fake Life," with Ariel Rivera and Sid Lucero.

Her first project since moving from ABS-CBN to GMA-7 in 2021 was the afternoon May-December love story "Loving Miss Bridgette" with Kelvin Miranda.

Beauty is excited to show her upcoming drama with Gabby Concepcion and Carla Abellana in "Stolen Life."

She hopes to cross out Marian Rivera, Alden Richards, Jennylyn Mercado and Dennis Trillo in her list. Among the young ones, she mentioned Bianca Umali and Mikee Quintos, the latter she said she's a fan of because she likes Mikee's acting.

"In less than two years, I had four shows in GMA. That is really crazy. I've done more characters in less than two years and it all went well," Beauty shared.

