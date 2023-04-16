Brillante Mendoza explains why Apag has two different endings

Direk Brillante Mendoza (right) with Coco Martin and Sen. Lito Lapid, the lead stars of his summer Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) entry Apag.

Brillante Mendoza’s summer Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) entry Apag (Feast) has two different endings for its local and overseas releases. The international version has a “happy and heartwarming” conclusion while the Philippine edition (spoiler alert!) has a tragic one.

The reason why direk Brillante shot a new edit for the film was for it to be included in the MMFF. “This movie was already shown in festivals abroad. So when I talked to MMFF, they said hindi na daw pwedeng ipalabas. But if it has a new ending, edit, pwede,” he stated in a press conference.

So he made another one. “Only to find out later na parang pwede naman pala. Hindi daw nila binago. So OK lang. At least, the people can watch the first edit and the new edit.”

Apag is still showing in local cinemas nationwide until April 18. It was earlier screened at the Busan International Film Festival, Warsaw International Film Festival, World Film Festival of Bangkok and the Asian Film Festival in South Korea.

“The one I showed abroad in Busan, maganda yung ending. Heartwarming. And they lived happily ever after,” he shared.

Direk Brillante was also surprised to know that the audiences abroad were familiar with his filmography. “They know more or less what to expect (from my films),” he said.

He was also glad that the Filipinos in Korea were into films and they watched Apag. “I was really happy as a Filipino and as a director that for the first time, may nakita silang ganun during this time of pandemic. The film was screened last year… Kaya siguro hindi naisip yung edit na katulad nito (Philippine version) because I didn’t want to add negativity to what was happening in the world (during that time of the pandemic),” he remarked.

“Somehow, parang gusto ko namang maganda yung maramdaman ng mga tao paglabas ng sinehan and that they’d feel so proud. And I was surprised with their reaction and I was happy at the same time. There are still Filipinos who liked that ending.”

When the pandemic subsided, direk Brillante also felt it was the right time to have a separate edit for the film and present a different ending. “It’s the same film but you will feel different while and after watching the film,” he said.

Lead star Coco Martin was the one who broached the idea to have a contrasting ending. Direk Brillante recalled, “Coco said, ‘Why is the ending like that? Masyadong mabait. Hindi ikaw ‘to. Kailangan lumabas pa rin yung ikaw.’ So, he suggested na parang medyo violent, medyo may twist na ending.”

While commending the film’s storyline and characters, Coco said that as a fan of direk Brillante’s work, he was looking for the director’s style and identity in the movie. “I said, ‘pag sinabi mo kasi makikita mo agad, ‘What film? Who’s the director? Brillante Mendoza.’ When you watch it, hahanapin mo eh yung tatak niya (you will look for his trademark).”

Direk Brillante’s mindset while helming the movie was the audience abroad, shared Coco. “We know that when it comes to the international release, iba ang thinking, especially in European countries. They have a different taste when it comes to films.”

Coco, on the other hand, cited the likes of South Korea’s Oscar-winning dark-comedy Parasite. “We were surprised by that. And why should we be afraid (of having a twisted ending)? Especially it’s direk Dante, kilalang napakatapang na filmmaker.

“Bakit ka matatakot when there are a lot of venues (streaming platforms) now for that, especially Netflix. (Viewers) are now looking for unique content (and) the ones that could catch their attention,” asserted Coco.

The Batang Quiapo star praised the film because it is different from his previous projects such as romantic comedies and soap operas. “As an actor, gusto ko gumawa ulit ng kakaiba naman, ibang putahe, ano yung iba na makikita and something that would make me come back to cinemas. That’s what I’m looking for that’s why I’m very happy with this collaboration with direk Dante,” he shared.

He likewise noted the diverse lineup of movies in this year’s summer MMFF. 'Kadalasan puro Indie Films. “Ang lalim, new approach, new directors and new actors are participating. Iba rin ang timpla,” he commented. Coco’s rom-com entry Labyu with an Accent was part of the MMFF last year.

Apag tells the story of Rafael (Coco) who figures in a road accident that killed a tricycle driver named Matias. Rafael’s father, Alfredo (Sen. Lito Lapid), takes the blame for the accident and gets imprisoned. Guilt-driven Rafael tries to reconcile and make peace with the late driver’s wife Nita (Gladys Reyes).

Direk Brillante and Centerstage Productions’ Facebook pages The Cannes-winning director is pictured on set with Coco. It was the Batang Quiapo star who fi rst broached the idea of a different ending for the local release.

The Kapampangan film won Best Original Theme Song and the Best Actress award for Gladys at the summer MMFF’s Gabi ng Parangal held at the New Frontier Theater in Araneta City last Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Brillante was named as the chairman of the Main Competition Jury of the 43rd Moscow International Film Festival from April 22 to 29 in Moscow, Russia. He will judge 14 feature films selected for the Main Competition along with other prestigious jury members, his production company Centerstage announced.