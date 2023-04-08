^

Jack Black teases 'School of Rock' 20th anniversary reunion

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
April 8, 2023 | 11:12am
Jack Black teases 'School of Rock' 20th anniversary reunion
Jack Black at New York Comic Con 2022.
AFP / Paul Morigi, Getty Images

MANILA, Philippines — Actor-comedian Jack Black has spilled details about the reunion with his "School of Rock" co-stars as the film celebrates its 20th anniversary later this year.

In the 2003 movie, Black stars as rock musician Dewey Finn who pretends to be a substitute teacher and forms a new band with his elementary class of students.

Among the students were child star Miranda Cosgrove as band manager Summer and Filipina-Jewish actress Rivkah Reyes as the bassist Katie. It also stars Joan Cusask, Sarah Silverman, and the film's screenwriter Mike White.

Directed by Richard Linklater, it has since become a cult classic and spawned a stage musical and television series of the same name.

While promoting his latest film "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," wherein he voices the villain Bowser, Black told Entertainment Tonight he is looking forward to everyone getting back together to celebrate another milestone.

Related: Super Mario: Nintendo's decades of star power

"All those kids — dig this — they were 10 years old when we made that movie and now they're all, like, 30," Black said. "We're gonna get together and have a 20-year anniversary. We like to jam. I'm looking forward to seeing all of the grownups from 'School of Rock.'"

Black added that he promised to "100 percent" share pictures and videos of the reunion when it happens.

The cast had a grand reunion for the film's 10th anniversary back in 2013, even performing the eponymous song seen in the movie's climax.

Kevin Clark, who played drummer Freddie, died in a car accident in 2021 while he was biking. Black and Cosgrove were among those who led the tributes for their late co-star.

RELATED: Jack Black sings 'School of Rock' song to young fan with rare disease

JACK BLACK

SCHOOL OF ROCK
