Ogie Diaz says 'Eat Bulaga' rebranding a test of loyalty

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran showbiz reporter Ogie Diaz reacted on the issue surrounding the country's longest running noontime show "Eat Bulaga."

In her YouTube channel, Ogie said that it will be a test of loyalty for Jose Manalo, Wally Bayola and Allan K if they are loyal to the show or to Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon.

"Dito magkaaalaman ang loyalty ng 4, sa TVJ ba o sa 'Eat Bulaga' or wala silang pakialam at ang loyalty nila ay nasa kanilang talento," Ogie said.

There are rumors surrounding that former Congressman Romy Jalosjos is reportedly seeking to take control of Television and Production Exponents (TAPE) from his business partner Tony Tuviera and the show's original hosts Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon.

According to a report by online site Bilyonaryo, Jalosjos plans to kick out Tuviera and TVJ out of the show.

"He just waited to Tito to get out of politics before launching his takeover bid," the source said.

Ogie said that he heard that Jalosjos really wanted to kick TVJ out of the show to make a rebranding.

"Sa mga hindi po nakakaalam, 43 years na po ang Eat Bulaga. Ang totoong may-ari ng korporasyon ng TAPE ay si Congressman Romeo Jalosjos. Na ang alam natin, magkaibigan sina Cong. Romeo Jalosjos at si Mr. Tony Tuviera. At ang alam ko, si Mr. T ay binigyan ng share, may percentage si Mr. T na ibinigay sa kanya nitong si Congressman Jalosjos," Ogie said.

"Ang sabi e pagpapahingahin or kailangan nang mamaalam ng Tito, Vic and Joey," he added. —Video from Ogie Diaz Showbiz Updates

