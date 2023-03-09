^

Entertainment

Ogie Diaz says 'Eat Bulaga' rebranding a test of loyalty

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 9, 2023 | 12:54pm
Ogie Diaz says 'Eat Bulaga' rebranding a test of loyalty
Eat Bulaga Host
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran showbiz reporter Ogie Diaz reacted on the issue surrounding the country's longest running noontime show "Eat Bulaga."

In her YouTube channel, Ogie said that it will be a test of loyalty for Jose Manalo, Wally Bayola and Allan K if they are loyal to the show or to Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon. 

"Dito magkaaalaman ang loyalty ng 4, sa TVJ ba o sa 'Eat Bulaga' or wala silang pakialam at ang loyalty nila ay nasa kanilang talento," Ogie said. 

There are rumors surrounding that former Congressman Romy Jalosjos is reportedly seeking to take control of Television and Production Exponents (TAPE) from his business partner Tony Tuviera and the show's original hosts Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon. 

According to a report by online site Bilyonaryo, Jalosjos plans to kick out Tuviera and TVJ out of the show. 

"He just waited to Tito to get out of politics before launching his takeover bid," the source said.  

Ogie said that he heard that Jalosjos really wanted to kick TVJ out of the show to make a rebranding. 

"Sa mga hindi po nakakaalam, 43 years na po ang Eat Bulaga. Ang totoong may-ari ng korporasyon ng TAPE ay si Congressman Romeo Jalosjos. Na ang alam natin, magkaibigan sina Cong. Romeo Jalosjos at si Mr. Tony Tuviera. At ang alam ko, si Mr. T ay binigyan ng share, may percentage si Mr. T na ibinigay sa kanya nitong si Congressman Jalosjos," Ogie said.

"Ang sabi e pagpapahingahin or kailangan nang mamaalam ng Tito, Vic and Joey," he added. —Video from Ogie Diaz Showbiz Updates

RELATEDRomy Jalosjos reportedly plans to kick out Tony Tuviera, Tito, Vic, Joey from 'Eat Bulaga'

EAT BULAGA

OGIE DIAZ

TVJ
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
WATCH: Liza Soberano could have been MJ Watson in Marvel &mdash; Careless CEO
play

WATCH: Liza Soberano could have been MJ Watson in Marvel — Careless CEO

By Kristofer Purnell | 21 hours ago
Jeffrey Oh, co-founder and chief executive officer of the record label Careless, claimed that one of their new artists Liza...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Walang dapat baguhin': Tito Sotto says on 'Eat Bulaga' amid rumored revamp

'Walang dapat baguhin': Tito Sotto says on 'Eat Bulaga' amid rumored revamp

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
For the first time in a long time, "Eat Bulaga" hosts Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon sang the show's theme song live...
Entertainment
fbtw
Dominique Cojuangco marries non-showbiz boyfriend

Dominique Cojuangco marries non-showbiz boyfriend

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Gretchen Barretto and Tony Boy Cojuangco's daughter Dominique Cojuangco got married with her non-showbiz partner Michael...
Entertainment
fbtw
International agency WILD collaborates with Nadine Lustre, eyes more Pinoy artists

International agency WILD collaborates with Nadine Lustre, eyes more Pinoy artists

By Nathalie M. Tomada | 14 hours ago
International entertainment company and record label WILD is eyeing to sign up Filipino artists as it expands to Southeast...
Entertainment
fbtw
Liza Soberano admits being scared after getting red-tagged

Liza Soberano admits being scared after getting red-tagged

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Liza Soberano admitted that she was traumatized after being red-tagged for appearing on a webinar hosted by...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla among top celebrity taxpayers

Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla among top celebrity taxpayers

By Jan Milo Severo | 49 minutes ago
The Bureau of Internal Revenue revealed that real life couple Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla were among the top celebrity...
Entertainment
fbtw
Romy Jalosjos' son denies rumors that Willie Revillame will replace Tito, Vic, Joey on 'Eat Bulaga'

Romy Jalosjos' son denies rumors that Willie Revillame will replace Tito, Vic, Joey on 'Eat Bulaga'

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Dapitan City Mayor Bullet Jalosjos, TAPE Inc. treasurer, denied rumors that his father Romy wanted Willie Revillame to...
Entertainment
fbtw
Lee Jong Suk set for Philippine return this April

Lee Jong Suk set for Philippine return this April

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 hours ago
Korean actor Lee Jong Suk is returning to the Philippines for an intimate fan meet, five years since his last visit to the...
Entertainment
fbtw
The Corrs to be back in Manila for two-night concert in October

The Corrs to be back in Manila for two-night concert in October

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
'90s pop rock band The Corrs is coming back to Manila this October for a two-night concert. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Elijah Canlas joins &lsquo;new family,&rsquo; shares pride in GF Miles Ocampo

Elijah Canlas joins ‘new family,’ shares pride in GF Miles Ocampo

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 14 hours ago
Award-winning actor Elijah Canlas is proud of the milestones that his girlfriend Kapamilya actress Miles Ocampo has achieved...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with