Vilma Santos’ 60th showbiz anniversary wish: Project with Hyun Bin 

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
March 1, 2023 | 12:06pm
Vilma Santos' 60th showbiz anniversary wish: Project with Hyun Bin 
From left: South Korean superstar Hyun Bin; 'Star for All Seasons' Vilma Santos
Smart Communications / Released; Philstar.com / Martin Ramos

MANILA, Philippines — “Star for All Seasons” Vilma Santos began her showbiz career at nine years old and 60 years on, she assured “Vilmanians” that retirement is still not an option.

“Dito na’ko lumaki sa show business. I started nine years old, kaya sinabi ko, 60 years. This is my life!” Vilma exclaimed at last Monday’s launch of her endorsement for motorbike taxi Angkas.

“Kung meron man akong pinagkakautangan ng loob, sa lahat ng dinanas ko in 60 years, hanggang naging public servant ako, utang na loob ko ‘yan sa show business. Dito kasi ako natuto. I’ve learned a lot in show business. At kung naging public servant man ako, nai-apply ko ‘yun. It was a big, big, plus factor na dumaan ako sa show business kasi you know how to deal with people, malaking tulong ‘yun eh. Lahat nang klase nang tao, kaya mong harapin. At naidagdag ko ‘yan at nai-apply ko ‘yan nu’ng naging public servant ako. Sa madali’t salita, kung nasaan man ako at kung ano man ang inabot ko, utang na loob ko ‘yan sa showbiz industry.”

She also shared the secrets to her longevity: “Ang sabi ko nga, ’60 years is no joke’… Definitely, I feel elated. Hindi lahat nabibigyan ng ganitong blessing. So I’m very thankful. It’s like a matter of combination of everything like hard work, smart work and grace from God! ‘Yun ‘yon siguro kaya hanggang ngayon, nagtagal tayo. Sixty years in the industry and for that, I’m really, really thankful.”

Sixty years might be a long time, but for “Ate Vi,” she still has a long list of projects in mind.

“Sa ating mga lahat dito, mga junior citizen… As you can see, I am continuously evolving. I am continuously open for new things, challenges in life. So, I’m open to learn more. You never stop… tuloy-tuloy lang ‘yan!”

Her most favorite movie from her 60 years in showbiz? “Relasyon kasi ‘yun ‘yung first grand slam, pero andami! Especially, ‘Darna,’ especially ‘yung mga movies na medyo nagmature na’ko. ‘Yung mga women empowerment na mga pelikula. ‘Bata, Bata, Pano ka Ginawa?,’ ‘Dekada 70,’ ‘Sister Stella’… ‘yung mga movies na naging relevant and meaningful na para sa mga audience ko.”

As for wish leading men: “Well, international, s’yempre, Richard Gere. Idol ko ‘yun. Long-time ago ‘yun, idol ko! Sa Koreans, si Hyun Bin.”

RELATED: ‘Vlogger Vi’: Vilma Santos bares collaboration with Sharon Cuneta

“Dito marami akong gusto na makasama, pero ayaw kong magbitaw ng pangalan kasi ayaw ko naman na maano ‘yung iba… Or maybe ‘yung mga newcomers ang gusto ko naman makasama sa pelikula. Excited ako d’un for a good project. Parang ‘yung ‘Anak.’ First time kong ma-encounter ‘yung movie with Claudine (Barretto), and it’s very good. Parang gan’un, parang gusto ko ulit ‘yung gan’un.”

This month, Ate Vi is set to leave for Japan to shoot an independently produced new “age-appropriate” romance movie with Christopher de Leon about an OFW who found love in Japan, with Christopher as assistant director. 

“It’s a love story pero ang storya ay sa edad namin… hindi ‘yung pa-cute. It’s a love story para sa edad namin ngayon, at the same time, it’s a love story ng OFW who fell in love in Japan sa edad namin. It’s a very simple story pero malalim kung pag-usapan ang love.”

After Christopher, Vilma will work on an action film with seasoned director Erik Matti, then lined up to do a Star Cinema film. 

“I’m excited also to do a movie with Erik Matti kasi tapos na ‘yung script. We’re trying to finalize ‘yung script ng movie ko naman with Erik Matti by March 30.”

When asked what else she would like to do, she quipped: “Parang gusto ko yata maging writer!,” sending the media covering the press con in laughter as they could only imagine what would it be if tables are turned.

RELATED: ‘Mag-aartista ‘to!’: Vilma Santos sees Luis Manzano, Jessy Mendiola baby as following their footsteps

HYUN BIN

VILMA SANTOS
