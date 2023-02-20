If both fancy-free, will David and Barbie fall for each other?

Neither David Licauco nor Barbie Forteza expected their team-up in the GMA historical portal fantasy drama series, Maria Clara at Ibarra, to get as popular as it is in such a short span of time. They are now even known by their portmanteau FiLay, coined from their characters Fidel and Klay.

It certainly brings thrill to audiences every time Fidel sends feelers of love to Klay or when they engage in verbal tussles because their eyes often give away the yearning of their hearts.

In real-life, David is happy being single, while Barbie is in a romantic relationship with Jak Roberto. David and Barbie gamely answered the hypothetical questions I posed to them. I asked the former if he will court the latter if she is fancy-free.

“I like smart and go-getter na babae. And I like cute girls, (‘yung) simple lang,” replied the actor, who went on to ask Barbie, “Ganon ka ba?”

Nonetheless, David confirmed that Barbie possesses the qualities he wants in a girl. He said, “Yes, ganon s’ya.” But then, I wanted a clearer answer, so I asked him if it’s a yes or a no? And David replied, “Yes.”

For Barbie, I asked what if there is no Jak in her life, would David stand a chance with her if he decides to court her?

“Probably when I get to know him deeper and when he becomes close to my family and all. Kasi ‘pag nalaman ko kung paano siya manligaw, maybe I’ll have an answer then. But now, we’re really good friends,” responded Barbie, who is comfortable talking about her love life.

However, there are celebrities who do not like to disclose their relationship status. Many of them have lied that they are single when actually they are in fully committed relationships. I’ve been in show business for a long time and it is common for me to hear from actors, believed to be going steady, say “we’re just friends” to shut the world away from their relationships. Why do they have to deny, especially in the early stages of the relationship?

“Personally, Tito Boy, feeling ko (sinasabi ‘yun) para hindi masyadong makialam ‘yung mga tao and affect the relationship. I guess, some ‘yun ang ginagawa,” Barbie stated. “Ako naman, never ako nag-deny. I never did that.”

Her response reminded me of the time when she seemed not quite open about the real score between her and Kiko Estrada before to which Barbie told, “I was vocal that there was someone special.”

Barbie admitted she chose to keep mum in the beginning “because somehow, I wanted to protect it. Pero ako bukod doon, ayoko na ma-preempt, ayoko na kumbaga kung mas marami na ‘yung nakakaalam mas gumugulo. So, mas masaya to keep it private.”

Apparently, there are some who are so averse to public attention that they keep their love life private.

“Me, I prefer a low-key relationship. For some reason, I don’t like my private life being talked about,” said David.

I wanted to know what actors usually say when they do not want to come out and say they are seeing someone.

“Career muna,” Barbie said with a laugh. “’Yun na po ‘yun.”

The moment you become public, you are public. And this is tough for celebrities who when they become bigger in the fame business they try their darndest best to keep some things private. (This is for another discussion!) David, for instance, was confident that he succeeded in keeping his love life private but not until I talked about it.

I told David that he and the girl separated because of another guy whom we both know.

“Ah, yeah, I would say that was the reason behind the breakup. I mean, among other things. ‘Yun ang main reason,” confirmed David despite being surprised with what I mentioned.”

I didn’t reveal the name of the girl because she’s non-showbiz. She comes from a very private family. But I told David that I learned that she wants to settle down but he’s not ready yet.

“Yeah, I’m not ready. Go-getter kasi ako. Mas gusto ko ‘yung career muna. Hindi ko gets bakit alam mo, Tito Boy, parang wala naman akong sinabihan,” said David, still in disbelief of what he just heard from me.

Aside from the non-showbiz girl, David was speechless when I brought up how he also managed to keep mum about his former girlfriend – an actress in ABS-CBN. I told him that the actress has a boyfriend now. But he seemed uncomfortable. When I sensed that, I stopped. He was speechless for a moment but he didn’t deny everything I’ve said.

“Nagulat lang (ako) na bakit alam n’yo (tungkol dito). Ang galing, ah,” he remarked.

Every story about David won’t be complete without mention of his being responsible in everything he does, including managing his businesses. So, I asked how rich he is now, to which he replied, “I’m still working on myself. Marami pa kong kailangang gawin. Human nature ko ‘yung I don’t satisfy, parang ako (kasi) I wanna aim higher all the time but, of course, we have to be grateful always.” David, I predict, is going to be a big, big star!

In love, Barbie has come to realize that too much of everything is not a good idea. “Dati sagad talaga and then, as I get older, I learned to love myself more and choose myself first. But it doesn’t necessarily mean that I don’t love the person. For me, at the end of the day, I only have myself with me in tough times, sa hirap, pagod. So, dapat mas mahal ko ‘yung sarili ko,” she declared.