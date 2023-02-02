Mars Ravelo's daughter wants Daniel Padilla to play Captain Barbell

After the successful run of "2 Good 2 Be True", where he was reunited with his girlfriend Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel, also known as DJ to fans, wants to rest so as not to compromise his health.

MANILA, Philippines — Mars Ravelo's daughter Roberta Ravelo wanted Daniel Padilla to play the fictional character Captain Barbell in a movie or series if ABS-CBN decides to produce the project.

During the media conference of "Darna," Roberta shared that ABS-CBN is considering to do a remake of Captain Barbell and Dyesebel.

“Captain Barbell or Lastikman, sana 'yun nga. Pero sabi nila either Dyesebel or Captain Barbell. Kaya lang ang Dyesebel limited lang 'yung story nun, hanggang lang ng ilalim ng tubig nun,” Roberta said.

She said she wanted Daniel to play Captain Barbell and his girlfriend Kathryn Bernardo as his partner.

“Magandang love team. 'Di ba kasi ikakasal sila. Malaki ang maitutulong nila sa Captain Barbell,” she said.

Roberta also said that ABS-CBN's version of "Darna" is the best of all the remakes.

“Talagang malaki ang ginawa ng ABS, malaking tulong. Talagang maganda ang pagkakagawa compared to others,” she said.

“So far, 'yun ang the best, number 1 talaga 'yung Darna [of ABS-CBN].”

