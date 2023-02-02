^

Entertainment

Mars Ravelo's daughter wants Daniel Padilla to play Captain Barbell

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
February 2, 2023 | 1:46pm
Mars Ravelo's daughter wants Daniel Padilla to play Captain Barbell
After the successful run of "2 Good 2 Be True", where he was reunited with his girlfriend Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel, also known as DJ to fans, wants to rest so as not to compromise his health.
The STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Mars Ravelo's daughter Roberta Ravelo wanted Daniel Padilla to play the fictional character Captain Barbell in a movie or series if ABS-CBN decides to produce the project.  

During the media conference of "Darna," Roberta shared that ABS-CBN is considering to do a remake of Captain Barbell and Dyesebel. 

“Captain Barbell or Lastikman, sana 'yun nga. Pero sabi nila either Dyesebel or Captain Barbell. Kaya lang ang Dyesebel limited lang 'yung story nun, hanggang lang ng ilalim ng tubig nun,” Roberta said. 

She said she wanted Daniel to play Captain Barbell and his girlfriend Kathryn Bernardo as his partner.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Daniel Ford (@supremo_dp)

“Magandang love team. 'Di ba kasi ikakasal sila. Malaki ang maitutulong nila sa Captain Barbell,” she said. 

Roberta also said that ABS-CBN's version of "Darna" is the best of all the remakes. 

“Talagang malaki ang ginawa ng ABS, malaking tulong. Talagang maganda ang pagkakagawa compared to others,” she said. 

“So far, 'yun ang the best, number 1 talaga 'yung Darna [of ABS-CBN].”

RELATED'Teleserye soon again': Daniel Padilla, Kathryn Bernardo on what fans can expect this 2023

CAPTAIN BARBEL

DANIEL PADILLA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Nagising sa katotohanan': Pokwang bares real reasons behind split with Lee O&rsquo;Brian

'Nagising sa katotohanan': Pokwang bares real reasons behind split with Lee O’Brian

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Comedienne Pokwang spilled more details about her ex Lee O’Brian, over a year after they ended their marriage after...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ellen Adarna, Derek Ramsay called out for Philippine flag vs Chinese sign post

Ellen Adarna, Derek Ramsay called out for Philippine flag vs Chinese sign post

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay drew criticism after a video of the actor putting up a Philippine flag was interpreted by social...
Entertainment
fbtw
John Lloyd Cruz goes camping with son Elias, rumored girlfriend Isabel Santos

John Lloyd Cruz goes camping with son Elias, rumored girlfriend Isabel Santos

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Actor John Lloyd Cruz has been spotted going on a camping trip with artist and rumored girlfriend Isabel Santos, as well as...
Entertainment
fbtw
Luis Manzano seeks NBI help after fuel company scam allegations

Luis Manzano seeks NBI help after fuel company scam allegations

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
Kapamilya host Luis Manzano sought the help of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) in an investment mess involving...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Ganda ng mata': Jessy Mendiola, Luis Manzano share photos of their daughter Rosie&nbsp;

'Ganda ng mata': Jessy Mendiola, Luis Manzano share photos of their daughter Rosie 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 days ago
Instagram followers and fellow celebrities cannot help but gush over Jessy Mendiola and Luis Manzano's firstborn daughter,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Dolly de Leon shares favorite celebrity interactions during awards season so far

Dolly de Leon shares favorite celebrity interactions during awards season so far

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 hours ago
Award-winning Filipina actress Dolly de Leon has been receiving recognition left and right for her portrayal in the Oscar-nominated...
Entertainment
fbtw
'I love Regina': Janella Salvador clarifies Valentina 'a victim,' 'not really bad'

'I love Regina': Janella Salvador clarifies Valentina 'a victim,' 'not really bad'

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Janella Salvador shares her dual role of Regina and Valentina in the superhero series "Darna" has made her...
Entertainment
fbtw
Beyonce announces North American, European tour from May to September

Beyonce announces North American, European tour from May to September

By Agence France-Presse | 4 hours ago
Pop megastar Beyonce announced plans to tour Europe and North America later this year, following the release of...
Entertainment
fbtw
Janella Salvador, Jane De Leon embrace support from LGBTQ+ community

Janella Salvador, Jane De Leon embrace support from LGBTQ+ community

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 hours ago
"Darna" stars Jane De Leon and Janella Salvador are surprised but nonetheless grateful for the support they have been receiving...
Entertainment
fbtw
Song Joong Ki's wife Katy Louise Saunders seen shopping baby clothes in South Korea

Song Joong Ki's wife Katy Louise Saunders seen shopping baby clothes in South Korea

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
British actress Katy Louise Saunders is now preparing for her baby with Korean star Song Joong Ki.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with