'Teleserye soon again': Daniel Padilla, Kathryn Bernardo on what fans can expect this 2023

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 26, 2023 | 6:17pm
Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo
Released / TNT

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo teased fans for more projects coming from them this 2023. 

In an email interview with Philstar.com, Daniel said he wanted to do more shows that he have not done before. 

"Career-wise, I want to do a series of new projects, new stories na 'di ko pa nagagawa, teleserye soon again after '2 Good 2 Be True' and of course a good movie to watch out for ng mga fans and supporters namin,” he said. 

He also said that he wanted to perform on stage again for his fans. 

"For my music, I want to perform again not virtually but with face-to-face audience," he said. 

For Kathryn, she said that she wanted to be challenged as an actress. 

"As an actress, I constantly try new things that will challenge me. Even things that scare me! Gusto ko yung nachachallenge ako pero at the same time naeenjoy ko," she said.

"I want to find a healthy balance as well when it comes to my work and personal life. Ayaw ko yung naooverwork ako, pero ayoko din na nagoover rest. So I'm trying to find that balance that works for me," she added. 

Daniel joined his girlfriend Kathryn in endorsing mobile brand TNT. 

With TNT, it is now easier than ever for Kathniel fans to keep their saya going anywhere they go - whether through watching and streaming hit KathNiel movies and series using Doble GIGA Videos+ 50, or staying abreast with the loveteam’s social media updates and sharing them with fellow fans using Doble GIGA Stories+ 50.

"I’m happy and grateful to TNT family dahil kami ni Kathryn ay katropa na," Daniel said. 

“Try to find joy even in the smallest ways. I always do this, too. I appreciate the little things in life—playing with my dogs, reading a book, even watching videos during my spare time. With TNT, there are a lot of promos for subscribers, like Double Giga+ 50. These offers are affordable and flexible and will give you small doses of entertainment na important din to have in our life, plus getting updated about what’s happening around us, or chatting with our friends online,” Kathryn added. 

