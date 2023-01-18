^

‘Achievement unlocked’ for Catriona Gray at Miss Universe

Rossane Ramos - The Philippine Star
January 18, 2023 | 12:00am
â€˜Achievement unlockedâ€™ for Catriona Gray at Miss Universe
Catriona (center) pose with fellow former Miss Universe queens after the 71st edition, including Miss U 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu (fifth from right), and newly-crowned Filipino-American Miss U, R'Bonney Gabriel (third from right). They are joined by Miss Universe Organization's Thai new owner Jakapong 'Anne' Jakrajutatip (fourth from right).
Photo from Catriona's Facebook page

From one pageant queen to another, Catriona Gray expressed her gratitude to Miss Universe Philippines Celeste Cortesi over her performance at the 71st Miss Universe pageant held Sunday morning (Manila time) in New Orleans, USA.

The Miss Universe 2018 shared her message for the Philippines’ bet in the international beauty competition in an Instagram story.

“Thank you for doing your best for the Philippines. You handled the pressure of carrying our flag so well! We’re so proud, mabuhay ka,” she wrote.

This year’s edition shocked Filipino pageant fans after Celestei failed to advance to the Top 16, breaking the country’s 12-year-long streak of entering the semifinals.

Catriona, who was also one of the hosts during the competition, comforted the queens who did not make it to the latter part of the pageant.

“Guys, you are not alone. The Philippines, Thailand, Mexico, Indonesia — I know you might be really feeling a little bit disappointed right now but we always have next year,” she said.

Meanwhile, Catriona was also seen crying backstage during her hosting stint for the pageant.

The tears were over the touching tribute that the Miss Universe pageant prepared for her friend, the late Miss USA Cheslie Kryst, as seen in one of the videos shared by the fan account Catriona Universe.

“After a moving tribute for our beloved (Cheslie Kryst) under all the lights and pressure of hosting a live show, you weren’t afraid to show this side of you. For that I am grateful, because I know we can all sympathize with the feeling of losing a loved one,” the fan account with over 172,000 followers said.

Back in January of 2022, Catriona was one of the pageant queens who expressed their disbelief over Miss USA 2019 Cheslie’s sudden passing.

“Ches… I can’t believe the news. Rest in peace angel. The world will miss your light,” she then said in a social media post.

Catriona was part of the all-women hosting lineup for this year’s Miss U competition. In a separate social media post, she shared how her experience as a backstage commentator was a dream come true.

“Achievement unlocked,” she said as she thanked Miss Universe Organization (MUO) president Paula Shugart and CEO Amy Emmerich for trusting her along with the other hosts — Miss Universe 2012 Olivia Culpo, Emmy-winning TV host Jeannie Mai Jenkins, and actress Zuri Hall.

In 2022, the MUO found a new owner in the Thailand-based media and content conglomerate JKN Global Group. Reuters reported that the company headed by Jakkaphong Jakrajutatip “Anne” Jakrajutatip, a “Thai celebrity media tycoon and transgender rights advocate,” acquired the 71-year-old global pageant for $20 million.

