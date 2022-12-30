ABS-CBN News head Ging Reyes retires after 36 years of service

MANILA, Philippines — ABS-CBN announced the retirement of Integrated News and Current Affairs head Regina “Ging” Reyes by the end of the year after 36 years in the field of broadcast journalism, including 12 years as the news chief of one of the country’s leading media companies.

Reyes helped ABS-CBN News transition into a fully integrated news organization that delivered news and public service to Filipinos worldwide across different platforms even during the pandemic.

She was also hailed as the 2022 Southeast Asia Laureate for Women in News Editorial Leadership by the World Association of News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) in Spain last September for her editorial integrity and leadership.

Under Reyes’ leadership, ABS-CBN News won numerous awards such as the Cannes Corporate Media & TV Awards, Society of Publishers in Asia, and the US International Film & Video Festival Awards. She also became part of the advisory board of the New York Festivals World’s Best TV & Film Awards.

Reyes leaves a legacy of excellence and service, which she started to build when she joined the network as a production assistant in 1986. She rose from the ranks to become executive producer and head writer of the award-winning “The World Tonight” and other special events before being promoted as director for news production.

Prior to her appointment as news chief in 2010, Reyes led the expansion of ABS-CBN News’ operations in the United States and Canada as North America news bureau chief for eight years. She was even named by the Filipina Women’s Network as one of the 100 Most Influential Filipino Women in the US.

