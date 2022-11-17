King Charles 'threatened' by 'The Crown' portrayal ahead of May coronation

Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort greet the crowd upon their arrival Buckingham Palace in London, on September 9, 2022, a day after Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96. Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch in British history and an icon instantly recognisable to billions of people around the world, died at her Scottish Highland retreat on September 8.

MANILA, Philippines — The new monarch of the United Kingdom, King Charles III, could be feeling a little "threatened" given how the latest season of "The Crown" is dramatizing the royal family's life, several months before he is formally crowned.

Andrew Morton, the royal biographer best known for writing "Diana: Her True Story," floated such an idea during an interview with The Daily Beast as he was promoting his new biography about the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Morton was talking about Prince Harry, son of Charles and Diana, when he pivoted to the portrayal of Charles in the fifth season of Netflix's "The Crown," which covers the royal family during the 1990s.

The journalist said how the show portrays Charles makes him laugh, "[Charles] comes out of it as questing, progressive, sensitive, thoughtful… I could go on."

“The real threat is the fact that we have a coronation coming up in May, and anyone who works for the palace is on tenterhooks; they don’t want it to go wrong," continued Morton.

In particular, Morton believes Buckingham Palace does not want the public to be reminded of what happened between Charles and now-Queen Consort Camilla during the 1990s, a time where the two were thrown into scandal as candidly depicted in "The Crown."

"You’d expect them to be on red alert, to squash anything. The irony is they have hit a home run, without even touching the ball,” Morton said, calling Charles' current situation as a "honeymoon period."

"We’re seeing a slightly different style, such as being kissed by people in the crowd — you never saw that with the queen," the journalist said. "But a lot will depend on the coronation, the shape and the style of the coronation. That’s going to define him — and his reign.”

In a separate interview with The Daily Beast, Morton said that Andrew Steele's portrayal of him in "The Crown" surprised him as he expected it to be more dramatic given the accuracy of the events the show depicted involving him.

These include his office being broken into, Diana's phone being bugged, and their colleague James Colthurst being knocked off his bike, all part of intimidation tactics as he was working on "Diana: Her True Story."

“Writing that book was the royal equivalent of 'All The President’s Men.' You would see danger in the shadows," Morton explained.

Morton also praised Elizabeth Debicki's portrayal of Diana, "I was blown away by how authentic... her portrayal of Diana [was]. It was like being back in the room with her 30 years ago. It was unnerving. It was like being with a ghost. It spoke to me very clearly.”

