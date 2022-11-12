Yassi Pressman honored to be Ginebra's 2023 Calendar Girl

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Yassi Pressman is Ginebra San Miguel's Calendar Girl for 2023.

The brand made its surpise announcement last Tuesday.

Yassi said she is honored to be the brand's calendar girl.

“Being a part of such a great legacy is something that is going to be a milestone in my life,” the actress said.

“It’s really something special to be part of a company that serves world-class quality products, and it means a lot to me that they chose me to be a part of the brand,” she continued.

With the theme “Queen of the Barangay,” the calendar features Yassi as a modern Filipina who is able to adjust to the new normal.

Yassi said she prepared herself physically and mentally to be the best representation of what an ideal Ginebra calendar girl should be. She admits that prior to her selection, she was always trying to keep herself fit.

“Of course, there were times that I also had to give in to my cravings, but at the end of the day, I knew my priority was to be stronger, healthier and happier,” she said.

Yassi pushed herself to do weight training and boxing. She also observed a healthy diet in preparation for the calendar shoot.

“My fitness journey helped me become a better version of myself,” the actress said. As for her mental preparation, Yassi said she kept in mind Ginebra’s taglines, “Ganado sa Buhay” and “Never-Say-Die,” as motivation.

With Yassi’s positivity and optimism in life, her personality shined through the six layouts of the 2023 calendar. The photo shoot was also done on location after two years.



The six layouts are inspired by different cocktail mixes. The first one is “Ginsu Mix” set in an auto repair shop while the second layout is “Calamansi Surprise,” which showed Yassi amid greenery and nature.



“Kula-Orange Fizz” is the third layout, featuring a background filled with dried pampas grass and wooden trays where one can display spirits and mix cocktails. According to Yassi, she can relate to this design as she had her dream home renovated recently. Her newly remade house features a lot of touches of brown and neutral shades as well as wooden furniture.

“I also have a mini bar in my living room — an open space to bond with my family and friends,” she shared.



The fourth layout is the "Velocity Mix," which resembles a blockbuster summer movie complete with a refrigerator full of the famous product. "Sky Prisma" also features a beach setting, but this time with a picturesque sunset in the background. “Mango Daiquiri” shows Yassi by a bonfire by the beach.



The actress said it was hard to choose a favorite among the six calendar layouts, but she is biased towards the “Velocity Mix.”

“It’s because I always enjoy beach time with family and friends — a ‘ginstronomic’ trip with our favorite food and gin. The drink also has candies and gummies — the perfect combo for me, as it is sweetness with a kick,” she said.

It was the first time in two years that the announcement for this year's calendar girl was held face-to-face.

“We are excited to finally hold our Ginebra San Miguel 2023 Calendar Girl launch live again. For us, this launch also signals the atmosphere for next year. The pandemic has affected many Filipinos, but now is the time to recover — armed with Bagong Tapang, to dream and hope again, and to spread that positivity to others,” said Marketing Manager Ron Molina.

