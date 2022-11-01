Analysis: RoAn Tamondong in 2022 Miss Grand International's Top 10 a wise move

MANILA, Philippines — A few days after Brazil's Isabella Menin was crowned the 10th Miss Grand International (MGI), online poll winner from Mauritius, Yuvna Gookool, resigned from the extended court. All the other five ladies who did not make it to the Top 10 were all crowned as 5th runners-up. Gookol was fast-tracked to the Top 10 for garnering the most number of votes.

This prompted the MGI Organization to appoint Binibining Pilipinas Grand International 2022 Roberta Angela Tamondong to fill up the vacated position. The Filipina beauty queen now belongs to the extended court of 5th runners-up with Oxana Rivera of Puerto Rico, Jirisley Jiminez of Spain, Priscila Londoño of Colombia and Pich Votey Saravody of Cambodia.

While a number of Filipino pageant fans do not agree with RoAn accepting the appointment, we see the wisdom in her decision. First, her action brings the Philippines back into the good graces of the MGI Organization, after Samantha Bernardo declined its offer in 2020. This assures a good standing for the next Philippine representative next year.

Second, and more importantly, the acceptance of the appointment will afford RoAn the opportunity to endear herself to the Thai fans. With the Miss Universe Organization now owned by a Thai conglomerate, and the possibility of Thailand as a venue for its future pageants, RoAn has made a wise move likened to that of Catriona Gray during her bid for the crown in 2018. RoAn's exposure to Thai fans through Thai TV networks and channels will greatly help her in her future plans to join the Miss Universe.

Today, November 1, all 10 queens will arrive at the Suvarnabhumi Airport via Flight TG434 from Jakarta at 5 p.m. to start their media tour. The ladies will be touring all over Thailand until the end of December.

RoAn will be the last Binibini to represent the country in the Miss Grand International pageant as the Binibining Pilipinas Charities, Inc.'s contract with the pageant ends this year. Next year's Miss Grand International will take place in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam on October 25, 2023. Stay tuned!

RELATED: Philippines finishes in top 20, Brazil wins Miss Grand International 2022